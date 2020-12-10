Cosentino: More answers for Sam

I thought I would spend just one more evening answering questions from my very inquisitive grandson, Sam. His questions have been very good — so good, in fact, he has sent me all over the Internet, trying to be sure that I have the right answers for him. It is amazing to see how much you forget as you age.
So here is the answer to tonight’s first question. Who set up the first Christmas tree in a house? This question came up on Sunday night, as we were decorating the Christmas tree in his home. While this was not the only question, I thought it to be the most important and the one I needed to look into. I did explain that there are a lot of kinds of Christmas trees on the market and that his parents had purchased the current "best” variety, a Fraser fir. It is usually a well-shaped, thick-branched tree that holds its needles well. And yes, Sam, it is important to add water every day because the tree takes it up and keeps the needles fresh, because if they dry out, the tree could burn if a candle or spark made it catch fire. "Papa, what is a spark?"
Sam, legend has it that Martin Luther, a professor of religion in Germany, set up what is believed to be the first Christmas tree in a home, his home. It seems that on a starry winter’s night, Luther was walking through a pine forest near his home and as he looked up, he saw thousands of glittering stars among the branches. That beautiful sight inspired him to set up a fir tree in his home, lighted with candles to remind his children about the starry night so many years ago when our Savior was born. Yes, Sam, candles can be quite dangerous. No, Sam, because electricity had not been developed then.
"Silent Night" is one of my favorite Christmas carols, too. No, I do not know where it started, but I will certainly look it up. Unless I am mistaken, I believe that it was first sung in Germany. That must be right, because its original name was "Stille Nacht, heilige Nacht." That is German for "Silent Night, Holy Night."
Sam, I was wrong. This song was first performed in what is now a country named Austria. It was first heard by Austrian villagers attending Christmas Eve Mass in St. Nicholas Church in Oberndorf.
"Papa, every year you tell me the legend of the poinsettia, and I like to hear it again. Please tell it." As the story goes, Sam, on a very beautiful Christmas Eve, many years ago, in a very poor village in Mexico, all the children were walking to the church for their midnight Mass. Most children had a gift to leave for the Blessed Virgin Mary to give to the needy. They carried breads and scarves and even socks made by their moms. It was a joyful procession, and all the children were bright and happy — that is, all the children excepting Maria. Her family was poor, and they could barely take care of themselves, so they had nothing to give. As she shuffled toward the church, at the end of the line of children, she began to weep. As her tears fell to the ground and onto nearby wildflowers, those small pink and blue and red flowers grew quickly into large red flowers with many petals. Suddenly, Maria’s face glowed with happiness and she gathered an armful of these beautiful flowers. She had a most beautiful gift for Mary. The funny thing is, Sam, that story is told all over the world, but with a different girl’s name. In Italy, the name might be Theresa; in France, Juliette; and in Sweden, Althea, and so on.
In truth, developing the poinsettia we know began in the early 20th century by a German immigrant to Mexico. He and his Mexican wife were fascinated by this plant that grew everywhere. Eventually they moved to Southern California, he started breeding the plant and after much work, he developed the plant that we see in stores today. As he aged, his son Paul Ecke and his grandson Paul brought us the plants we enjoy today.
Be well!
Carmen Cosentino operates Cosentino's Florist with his daughter, Jessica. He was elected to the National Floriculture Hall of Fame in 1998, and in 2008, received the Tommy Bright award for lifetime achievements in floral education. In 2016, Carmen and Jessica were presented Teleflora's Tom Butler Award, naming Cosentino's the florist of the year at the company's annual meeting in Hawaii. Carmen can be reached at cosenti@aol.com or (315) 253-5316. Material for this column was excerpted from a Better Homes and Garden article and various websites.
