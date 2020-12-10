Cosentino: More answers for Sam

"Papa, every year you tell me the legend of the poinsettia, and I like to hear it again. Please tell it." As the story goes, Sam, on a very beautiful Christmas Eve, many years ago, in a very poor village in Mexico, all the children were walking to the church for their midnight Mass. Most children had a gift to leave for the Blessed Virgin Mary to give to the needy. They carried breads and scarves and even socks made by their moms. It was a joyful procession, and all the children were bright and happy — that is, all the children excepting Maria. Her family was poor, and they could barely take care of themselves, so they had nothing to give. As she shuffled toward the church, at the end of the line of children, she began to weep. As her tears fell to the ground and onto nearby wildflowers, those small pink and blue and red flowers grew quickly into large red flowers with many petals. Suddenly, Maria’s face glowed with happiness and she gathered an armful of these beautiful flowers. She had a most beautiful gift for Mary. The funny thing is, Sam, that story is told all over the world, but with a different girl’s name. In Italy, the name might be Theresa; in France, Juliette; and in Sweden, Althea, and so on.