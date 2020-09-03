Cosentino: More on arranging flowers

Now you are ready. Start the arrangement by inserting the stems of some fresh greens you might have picked from your yard. Privet, from the hedge, some evergreen clippings, and ferns or even rhododendron leaves will work. Do not overdo because flowers and their foliage will also help to hide the mechanics and the foam. And by putting in too many stems, you might cause the foam to break apart. Breaking apart might not be a problem if the foam was in a container or basket that will hold it together.

Let’s talk first about making a centerpiece. I would begin by measuring from the center of the foam to where you want these first four flowers to be. Select five like-looking blossoms, with about the same size heads, from your collection and cut four of them to length. Remove any leaves that might be going into the foam and insert them, forming across; think north, south, east and west. Be sure to insert them so that the end of the stem is near the center of the foam and near its bottom. Now, insert that fifth bloom vertically in the center. You have now created the form for a perfect half-round centerpiece for your table.