Last week, I wrote about how easy it is to turn that simple bunch of flowers you picked up on the way home from work into a beautiful arrangement. I wrote about the few simple steps to take and how it did not cost a whole lot to accomplish it. Today, I want to discuss two important parts of that arrangement in depth: the vase and the greens.

The vase, believe it or not, is a major component because it will determine the style of arrangement and where it will go in your home. Before going out to purchase one, look around your home. Your home is filled with beautiful pieces that will display your bouquet beautifully. Think about vases that have come with flowers from a flower shop, or decorative ones that you may have collected over the years. Perhaps you have a water pitcher that will fit the occasion, one decorated with lemons for a summer party. Why not gather some Gerber baby food jars, stuff them with greens to hold the stems and add greens and a few pink and blue flowers for a baby shower, and put a little bouquet at each place setting for that party?

Along with the vases and containers, I like to include accessories like a baby rattle in that shower arrangement I just talked about. Remember to have a couple of 4-inch flags for the July 4 table. I realize that most folks don’t have a party to celebrate Labor Day; it is a day for parades and picnics and fireworks. But if you are the exception, a centerpiece of red, white and blue flowers is appropriate. Surprise your guests by placing one of those World War II posters of Rosie the Riveter with Rosie flexing her elbow and saying, “We can do it.” Put that under your centerpiece and listen to your friends remark about how clever you are. There are dozens of choices all over your home that will work to hold your flowers and help to create a theme.

Be sure to have all your tools at hand. You will need a sharp knife and pruning shears. You may need water-holding foam such as Oasis to hold the flowers in place, florist's tape to hold the Oasis in place, and florist's wire to help straighten crooked stems as well as to hold the stems you choose to bend to fit your idea.

The often-forgotten element in any arrangement is the filler greens. There are arrangements where you will need just a little, but in most arrangements you will need foliage, branches, moss or even baby's breath to fill in between the flowers and give a solid background. I remember being invited to a dinner in Bermuda many years ago. And as we talked and wandered, I noted in every room there was a large vase filled with fresh greens, in this case from the host’s garden. I asked, and she explained that she and her husband often had guests and with the vases already filled with the greens, all she had to do was go out into the garden, or to a flower shop, to select a few flowers to add color to each vase, and their home looked bright and festive.

Should you choose to go this route, remember that it is vital to change the water in those vases at least once a week. Constantly having fresh water, the foliage in each vase will be useable for several weeks and if you do not, you will soon smell the reason why you should have.

Nearly all the foliage you need is right in your own yard, or perhaps your neighbor’s. During the winter months the most popular shrub to use, and probably the most available in many neighborhoods, is the Japanese yew. It is thick with needles, and branch length is suitable for most arrangements. You can trim lower branches from any spruce or hemlock tree. And if you are lucky enough to have a short, bushy holly, it will be worth its weight in gold as a bright and shiny filler in nearly any arrangement.