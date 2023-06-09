I just did not have enough space last week to finish telling you about more very interesting vines. It really is a very large group of plants to look into.

We just looked into five of the flowering varieties, but there are dozens and dozens more of those, many of which will not live in our climate, though there are enough to make it interesting. We did not even touch on those valued only for their foliages.

And, whoever thinks of using tomatoes, cucumbers, zucchini and yes, Italian pole beans, as vining barriers? Use these types of plants to screen out your compost pile or an unsightly tool shed. I have a fence, about 65 feet long, against one of our greenhouses that I plant with pole beans. It gets the morning sun and light and as the sun goes west, the plants get the heat of the afternoon sun and heat from the glass house. I freeze enough to last into the next summer. Yes, these grow in an ideal situation, and these beans are prolific producers wherever they are planted.

Think of the zucchini and cucumbers growing on the ground, covered with splashes of soil, an easy target for bunnies, and any other vegetable loving garden animal. Wire the stems as they grow to a wire fence, and every leaf will get a lot of sun, the leaves and fruit will be clean and spraying for insects and diseases will be a breeze. And if the neighbors thought you had too much zucchini last year, wait until you try this way to grow them.!

Cosentino: The versatility of vines Auburn florist Carmen Cosentino's weekly column focuses on Flowers, Plants and Things.

Sun-ripened tomatoes, growing on a fence have few or no blemishes and when the fruits are off the ground you can see those tomato caterpillars and pick them off before they can take a bite. And when they are growing off the ground, you can see those white flies and spray them right away.

That is the second time that I have mentioned spraying. Be certain that you are using an insecticide that is meant to be used on fruits and vegetables. There are plenty of types at the home improvement stores and garden centers.

As autumn and cold weather approach it will be easier to toss a blanket or sheet over these plants to protect them from frost and even freezing. Sorry about that. I know that you hate the thought of frost and freezing right now, just as we are getting over a bad season of those nasties.

After my years in the buildings at Cornell, I still remember the ivy plants that made those buildings the Halls of Ivy. There were several related types, but parthenocissus quinquefolia, the Virginia Creeper, still is my favorite. It had lush green foliage throughout the year, and grew well in full sun as well as partial shade. On a college building it can easily reach forty feet and cover the whole building, and it can be controlled to look very nice on any brick or stone wall. Its fall color is an outstanding, strong red.

OK, let’s leave the garden and move into the house. Right now, you are asking yourself if I have gone daffy? Ivy plants in the house? I must be kidding. I have not. Of course this is not for a four-room apartment. Think of a larger house. Think of a spacious white or pale green wall. Think about a beautiful ceramic box or pot, something about 3 feet long and 10 inches wide. Think of having a beautiful three food wide trellis made to go from the floor to ceiling. Now plant beautiful English Ivy, hedera helix, and let it grow to fill the trellis. It will be an outstanding conversation piece. Look around the good garden centers, you might find another vine to grow on that trellis that will really excite you and your guests.

So, you are in a smaller home or apartment? Despair not! There are dozens of ivy plants that will thrive in a pot on a stand or hanging from a ceiling. Try those hangers on the porch or balcony during the summer and move them in for a spot of green the rest of the year.

Be well and enjoy the coming weeks of getting the garden growing and having the satisfaction of “a job well done.”