Cosentino: My takes on classic Thanksgiving sides

Thanksgiving is a wondrous day, a day that many of us look forward to for weeks and weeks. We dream about that great turkey stuffed with a filling that is often looked forward to more than the turkey itself. When the turkey has been carved and served with the stuffing, it is time for the sides.

Oh, so many sides, most of them traditional, things we would not normally eat, but they are a tradition at the Thanksgiving table: succotash, whipped potatoes and green beans. The recipe for the beans comes right from the Birdseye box they came in. And then there is the ubiquitous cranberry sauce. When I was growing up, Thanksgiving was often spent with two aunts, one from my dad’s side and one from my mother’s side. One slid the sauce out the can and carefully sliced it and arranged the slices on a bed of lettuce to pass. At least it looked good. The other was less inventive; she slid the sauce out of the can, stood it up on a small plate and you sliced off as much as you wanted. I nearly forgot to mention my least favorite side: the box of Birdseye mashed butternut squash.

All of these dishes are healthy, and some are even tasty. I am certain that many of our readers are happy with what they are doing. Many do it year after year because they know the recipes and that they are time-saving on a day when there is so much to do. But for those of you who are adventurous, here are some things that you might try.

At Thanksgiving, I lied to the children and told them how much I loved that squash. Here is a recipe that you have previously seen in this column, but I will repeat it for this holiday. Judge the number of people at your table and buy enough acorn squash, each about 5 inches across, so that you can make slices that are about 3/4 of an inch across. Just scrape the seeds out, butter with soft but not melted butter, and layer the slices in a dish that will fit in your microwave. Now, brush on some sherry or Italian vermouth and sprinkle with cinnamon. Microwave until tender, about eight minutes.

My cranberry sauce is simple and takes but a few minutes more that sliding it out of the can. Rinse a package of fresh cranberries and add to a 3-quart casserole dish, with two medium-size oranges, peeled and cut into pieces. Add 1/2 cup of raisins, 1/2 cup of chopped walnuts, 3/4 of a cup of sugar, 1/8 teaspoon of ground ginger, 1/2 teaspoon of cinnamon, 6 tablespoons of orange juice and 2 tablespoons of cider vinegar.

Mix well and microwave for eight to 12 minutes, stopping and stirring every four minutes, until more than half of the cranberries have burst and the liquid has thickened. Serve warm or at room temperature. It's always better the next day, so this is a Wednesday chore.

No, I am not going to do anything with the succotash; it is sacred to the holiday. It was served at the original dinners that were enjoyed by colonists and Indians alike. It needs to be on the table.

But I can sure improve on those beans. Have you tried Brussels sprouts? They can be a delicious side. Buy 2.5 pounds of Brussels sprouts, pick through the bin and get even-sized ones. At home, remove the tough, outer leaves and cut 1/4 inch from the bottoms. Now coarsely shred them with a knife; we want larger pieces. Place in a casserole with 4 or 5 tablespoons of water and microwave for about three minutes.

Chop and fry four slices of bacon in a skillet until crisp. Remove, drain and dry on paper towels. Add 1/2 cup of pine nuts to the bacon drippings for a couple of minutes, until browned. Now, add the drained sprouts, a bunch of sliced scallions and 1/3 teaspoon of nutmeg. Stir well. Heat until the veggies are cooked through and still bright green. Stir in the crisp bacon and black pepper to taste. See the smiles as your guests try your new recipes.

I wish everyone a happy Thanksgiving. Remember that food does taste better when there is a centerpiece on the table.