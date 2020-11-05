Cosentino: My war on slugs and bugs

Now for the slugs. In my mind, there is nothing worse than picking up a flowerpot and, as you lift it, realizing that your thumb has just crushed a slug. Ugh! So, I have a lot of remedies. I believe that I have told you about some of these as they relate to your garden.

To begin with, let's look at some easy solutions. Let us use some kitchen scraps to get rid of these pests. Scratchy things like eggshells kill slugs by breaking into the slimy coating, causing the pests to dehydrate. Rinse the shells and spread them out to dry. Crush them and scatter them over the soil surface. Coffee grains are scratchy, too, and believe it or not, caffeine is toxic to them as well. An added benefit of the coffee is that it makes an effective and attractive mulch on top of the soil.

Also, among the household hacks for getting rid of them are two very common household items. Just a few drops of salt on them will dry them up and a spritz of vinegar will pretty much dissolve them.

You can also protect your foliage houseplants by adding plants like rosemary, chives and sage to the group to discourage the slugs. Speaking of mulch, I want to remind you that using outdoor types, such as wood chips, is not wise because the slugs really like the moisture they hold and the places they afford to hide.