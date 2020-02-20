Cosentino: On the phrase 'in lieu of flowers'

Even in our local communities across the nation, unexpected deaths inspire floral tributes. Bouquets dot our highways where accidents claimed the lives of motorists, bicyclists and pedestrians. Just watch the news and see the piles of flowers laid in memoriam when, in this world of ours, a child or young person’s life is cut tragically short in the violence we see all too often.

So, why is it that with the deaths of those we love the most — our wives, husbands, children and grandparents — today’s social norms insist on the phrase “in lieu of flowers.”

There was a time when families would not think of a funeral service for a loved one without flowers. Then, in the 1970s and 1980s, circumstances changed with the advent of the fundraisers. People began sending donations to charities in the name of the deceased. The gesture left the impression that something good and of lasting value had been done in their memory.

Over time, however, another reality has developed. With the commonplace “in lieu of flowers” directive, people have realized that they can make a very modest gift to charities named by the families. Their gifts will be acknowledged by the charity, the family will be informed — though not the dollar amount — and the obligation to the deceased has been satisfied.