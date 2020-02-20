Cosentino: On the phrase 'in lieu of flowers'

This column will be a little different from my usual. Much of it was written as an editorial for Floral Management Magazine, the publication of the Society of American Florists, and is used here with the permission of the magazine’s editor. The writer, Sten Crissey, a friend for nearly 50 years, a former president of the society and now a retired florist, is still active in our industry.
Interesting, isn’t it? When society hurts the most, people turn to flowers. Our deeply felt need for flowers came to mind recently with the terrible massacre of Muslims in Christchurch, New Zealand, and Christians at Eastertime in Sri Lanka. Immediately and spontaneously, flowers appeared at the sites where the tragedies occurred. The common motivation among people was the simple desire to say, "I hurt. This is wrong, this must stop."
In fact, with virtually all tragic events, the same script plays out. Think Virginia Tech, Sandy Hook Elementary School, Las Vegas, Parkland and the Pittsburgh Synagogue ... and the list of mass tragedies goes on. In all these cases, flowers served as the salve to soothe the collective souls of a grieving public.
And it is not just tragedies on this scale, either. When dignitaries’ lives end, tragically or not, impromptu floral memorials appear as if from ether. John Lennon, Princess Diana and John McCain comprise a small part of the list that illustrates the point.
Even in our local communities across the nation, unexpected deaths inspire floral tributes. Bouquets dot our highways where accidents claimed the lives of motorists, bicyclists and pedestrians. Just watch the news and see the piles of flowers laid in memoriam when, in this world of ours, a child or young person’s life is cut tragically short in the violence we see all too often.
So, why is it that with the deaths of those we love the most — our wives, husbands, children and grandparents — today’s social norms insist on the phrase “in lieu of flowers.”
There was a time when families would not think of a funeral service for a loved one without flowers. Then, in the 1970s and 1980s, circumstances changed with the advent of the fundraisers. People began sending donations to charities in the name of the deceased. The gesture left the impression that something good and of lasting value had been done in their memory.
Over time, however, another reality has developed. With the commonplace “in lieu of flowers” directive, people have realized that they can make a very modest gift to charities named by the families. Their gifts will be acknowledged by the charity, the family will be informed — though not the dollar amount — and the obligation to the deceased has been satisfied.
Often sacrificed in this modern ritual, unfortunately, is a visible token of love. The perfunctory pattern of sending small checks to the charities has evolved into a rote exercise with little thought or meaning for the deceased or their family. How sad.
There was an era when industry ads said, “say it with flowers." It worked magnificently because the buying public knew, at its core, it spoke the truth. Funeral services without flowers create another, rather sad and distressing message. It reads, “in lieu of love."
A final note from Carmen: The words “in lieu of flowers” are most often misunderstood. They do not mean "do not send flowers," but rather, “if you would prefer something other than flowers, here is a suggestion."
The Society of American Florists is the primary trade organization for florists. Its membership includes growers, wholesalers and retailers, as well as various other companies working within the floral industry, such as the truckers who move our flowers and the manufacturers who make our containers. There are also members from the flower-producing areas of the world such as Canada, Colombia, Ecuador and the Netherlands.
The thrust of the organization is primarily in two areas: Education — it provides live educational opportunities across the country as well as a steady stream of webinars — and government affairs. In the latter, our staff monitors legislation that might affect our industry being discussed in Congress, and lobbies to present our point of view.
Carmen Cosentino operates Cosentino's Florist with his daughter, Jessica. He was elected to the National Floriculture Hall of Fame in 1998, and in 2008, received the Tommy Bright award for lifetime achievements in floral education. In 2016, Carmen and Jessica were presented Teleflora's Tom Butler Award, naming Cosentino's the florist of the year at the company's annual meeting in Hawaii. Carmen can be reached at cosenti@aol.com or (315) 253-5316.