Cosentino: On zucchini and other squashes

Have you had enough zucchini lately? I think, by the number that I have had on my back porch in the past couple of months, this must be the best year ever for it. And although I enjoy zucchini bread, zucchini fritters, stuffed zucchini blossoms and stuffed zucchini, please do not drop off any more. All kidding aside, zucchini is a very healthful food.

Originally from Central America, this fruit — yes, it is a fruit, not a vegetable — is quite easy to grow in our area. All it needs is a good supply of water and a lot of sunshine. Well, we have had plenty of sunshine this year, and there was almost enough water, so gardeners did not have to pull the hose very often.

The zucchini fruit can easily reach 3 feet in length and 6 inches in diameter. When they are that size, they are just not as flavorful as they are at 8 or 10 inches, the preferred size. No, I will not share some of my zucchini recipes today. I am sure that you have more than enough of your own. Although, as I researched, what I found most interesting were comments on how they were cooked around the world.

In Egypt they may be cooked with tomato sauce, garlic and fried onions. (I wonder if my Mom ever went to Egypt, because that was one of her favorite ways to cook them.)