Cosentino: Our winter fruits and vegetables

As I wander through the aisles of our local grocery store’s fresh fruit and vegetable departments, I am in awe. I grew up in an era when it was big news that fresh oranges and grapefruit were in season, and they tasted great. By today’s standards, we might think that they were dry and tasteless. Yes, there were always a few fruits to choose from, but it was nothing like today.
In those days, it might have taken 10 days or more to get to Auburn, by train, from California. I don’t have any data, but I do not believe that my family had choices of kiwi fruits from Italy or New Zealand. Figs were available only when a friend had extras off his own tree. Sure, we had potatoes and onions, but most were locally grown and put into cold storage until they were needed. They were soft and tasteless before the next crop came in.
Today, most of those trucks do not go from a California farm to the CNY Regional Market in Syracuse, but drop their cargo at various, and enormous, city wholesale markets that then sell medium markets, and they eventually get to the Syracuse market and then to Auburn. I do not remember, but I would guess that those trucks were cooled with ice, not the modern refrigeration units we have on our trucks today. Let's face it, a wholesaler in a smaller market like Syracuse does not pick up the phone, call a farmer or shipping point in the San Fernando Valley, and order a case of lettuce and 10 heads of cauliflower. He goes to the next larger market above his. This all adds days to that ideal farm-to-market time.
So much comes from distant lands, some by ship and some by air, that must be inspected by our Department of Agriculture to prevent unwanted insects or disease from entering our country in ports from Miami to Seattle. That takes more time. And then there is the ever-nagging question of which has more nutrients when it reaches the table — a pound of fresh broccoli, picked, packaged, trucked across the country and then on a supermarket shelf for a few days, or a like amount that was frozen within hours of picking and is available at the supermarket. Actually, I do not care. I do not particularly like broccoli. Give me endive, spinach or Swiss chard for my greens.
Let’s face it, before this current explosion of delivering fresh produce to everyone, anywhere in the country, our moms and our grandmas grew their own vegetables and canned them in Mason jars. They were good throughout the year, until the process of planting, harvesting and canning started again.
This morning, I had a long conversation with Amanda Vitale, the manager of the CNY Regional Market. She indicated that most of our fresh vegetables, especially lettuce and tomatoes, come from California and Mexico. I asked if the COVID-19 pandemic has created any shortages of a particular product, and she said not any more than we have seen in the past. There are usually shortages when a crop is finishing its season in one state or country, and that season needs to catch up.
When all is said and done, we all should realize that we have wonderful choices in our fruits and vegetables. Most of the choices are good value, but it is up to me or to you, the shoppers, to learn about those foods and to make the right choices. You might purchase a beautiful head of cauliflower soon after it came off the truck, but if you don’t store it properly or if you don’t get to it for four or five days, you might just as well have come home with a couple of packages of frozen cauliflower. If you do not heft that garlic bulb to see that it has weight, you should be buying garlic powder. It is a long way and many days from the garlic fields in China to a supermarket in Auburn. That garlic is probably dried out and tasteless. Surely it is cheaper by the pound to buy five pounds of potatoes than the three-pound bag. But will you use them before they begin sprouting?
We all know that vegetables are good for you and they are — especially if you are good to them.
Be well!
Carmen Cosentino operates Cosentino's Florist with his daughter, Jessica. He was elected to the National Floriculture Hall of Fame in 1998, and in 2008, received the Tommy Bright award for lifetime achievements in floral education. In 2016, Carmen and Jessica were presented Teleflora's Tom Butler Award, naming Cosentino's the florist of the year at the company's annual meeting in Hawaii. Carmen can be reached at cosenti@aol.com or (315) 253-5316. Material for this column was excerpted from a Better Homes and Garden article and various websites.