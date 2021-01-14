Cosentino: Our winter fruits and vegetables

When all is said and done, we all should realize that we have wonderful choices in our fruits and vegetables. Most of the choices are good value, but it is up to me or to you, the shoppers, to learn about those foods and to make the right choices. You might purchase a beautiful head of cauliflower soon after it came off the truck, but if you don’t store it properly or if you don’t get to it for four or five days, you might just as well have come home with a couple of packages of frozen cauliflower. If you do not heft that garlic bulb to see that it has weight, you should be buying garlic powder. It is a long way and many days from the garlic fields in China to a supermarket in Auburn. That garlic is probably dried out and tasteless. Surely it is cheaper by the pound to buy five pounds of potatoes than the three-pound bag. But will you use them before they begin sprouting?