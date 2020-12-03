Cosentino: 'Papa, tell me about kissing under the mistletoe'

That was the second question my grandson Sam asked on Tuesday and Wednesday, as he opened first box on his Advent calendar. Sam is 8 years old, and like most children his age, he has a lot of questions, and each answer seems to bring up another question. I love it. It brings me back to the happy times when our children were that age, and full of the same questions.
I explained that Advent was a time, before the birth of Jesus, a time when Christians looked forward to his coming. It is a time to pray and think. That seems to have satisfied him.
"Papa, tell me about kissing under the mistletoe." My first thought was, what does an 8-year-old know about kissing? A lot. Well Sam, I will not go back to the beginning of the idea, but some three or so hundred years ago, little bunches of greens, holly and mistletoe were hung in windows and from ceilings. A young lady caught under it by a man could not refuse a kiss. If she did, tradition said that she would not be married until she was kissed the next Christmas. And I do know that when I was a young man, it was a very important tradition. You could buy little bunches of mistletoe at every flower shop and many other stores, but in the last 25 years, the tradition seems to have disappeared, excepting in song. I think that this happened because mistletoe started being shipped in cartons full of little boxes instead of boxes of many loose bunches. Almost before it was purchased in that small box, the berries started to fall off and the whole thing became moldy. I think, too, the social norms of kissing have changed.
Now for the real story. Mistletoe is a parasitic plant, usually found high in the branches of fruit trees, maples and oaks. Parasitic means that it feeds off the branches of another plant, its host tree. With evergreen leaves, yellow flowers and white berries, it is most easily seen in early winter. Just look up for a ball-shaped green mass on otherwise leafless branches. How do they start so high in the air? Birds love the white berries but they are quite poisonous to humans, especially children, and as they fly around they might sit on another high-up branch where the seeds come out in their droppings. They germinate easily in that nutrient-rich deposit. By the way, mistletoe is not found in this area, so don’t crane your neck looking for it.
"Papa, why does Aunt Karen celebrate Christmas in January?" Sam, this is complicated, but the calendar we use these days came about around 1582. It is called the Gregorian calendar and it replaces a calendar that was around for hundreds of years, one called the Julian calendar. The change came about slowly around the world; I think that Turkey was the last country to use the Julian calendar in all official paperwork. In some areas of the world, churches still celebrate with the old calendar, especially people in Russia and many countries associated with it. Aunt Karen’s family came from that part of the world, so she is happy to have two Christmases. Yes, she does get gifts for both Christmases, but from different people.
Sam, I think that we will continue this conversation next week. I will write about music, both old and new, and we can discuss that all-important guy, Santa Claus, and the first Christmas tree. I also want to tell you about the song "Silent Night."
Before leaving you, I do have a couple of gardening notes that are very important. I cannot believe the temperatures we have been experiencing. Hopefully, we will have a few more good days. Be sure to protect those evergreens in front of the house. Cover with a slanted piece of plywood, or tie them up to help them through the coming months.
Along the same lines, remember that as we go into the dark days of the next several months, those plants in the darkest reaches of your house need to be moved to places where they will get enough light.
Be well.
Carmen Cosentino operates Cosentino's Florist with his daughter, Jessica. He was elected to the National Floriculture Hall of Fame in 1998, and in 2008, received the Tommy Bright award for lifetime achievements in floral education. In 2016, Carmen and Jessica were presented Teleflora's Tom Butler Award, naming Cosentino's the florist of the year at the company's annual meeting in Hawaii. Carmen can be reached at cosenti@aol.com or (315) 253-5316. Material for this column was excerpted from a Better Homes and Garden article and various websites.
