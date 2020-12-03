Cosentino: 'Papa, tell me about kissing under the mistletoe'

That was the second question my grandson Sam asked on Tuesday and Wednesday, as he opened first box on his Advent calendar. Sam is 8 years old, and like most children his age, he has a lot of questions, and each answer seems to bring up another question. I love it. It brings me back to the happy times when our children were that age, and full of the same questions.

"Papa, tell me about kissing under the mistletoe." My first thought was, what does an 8-year-old know about kissing? A lot. Well Sam, I will not go back to the beginning of the idea, but some three or so hundred years ago, little bunches of greens, holly and mistletoe were hung in windows and from ceilings. A young lady caught under it by a man could not refuse a kiss. If she did, tradition said that she would not be married until she was kissed the next Christmas. And I do know that when I was a young man, it was a very important tradition. You could buy little bunches of mistletoe at every flower shop and many other stores, but in the last 25 years, the tradition seems to have disappeared, excepting in song. I think that this happened because mistletoe started being shipped in cartons full of little boxes instead of boxes of many loose bunches. Almost before it was purchased in that small box, the berries started to fall off and the whole thing became moldy. I think, too, the social norms of kissing have changed.