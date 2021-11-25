Cosentino: Paying attention to the paperwhite narcissus

It’s the end of November, and they are back. You will find them in grocery stores, home improvement stores and garden centers — those little boxes with pretty pictures of amaryllis flowers and paperwhite narcissus on four of their sides. They are, indeed, a wonderful introduction to the world of indoor bulbs. It’s great place to start, and I have found that it can be either a onetime adventure or you may get hooked on them. There are some fascinating plants here.

Nearly all the flowering bulbs that we are familiar with require a chill period before they will blossom. I have talked about them in the past. You can pot up tulips and hyacinths and daffodils in October and refrigerate them for the proper period, and they will flower in your home after a couple weeks of warmth. Unless you have a very forgiving spouse, putting a couple of pots of daffodils and tulips in the fridge for 15 or 18 weeks is not really a good option. The way most of us do it is to pot them up, group them in a spot in the garden and cover them with a lot of leaves. That part is done in October. Then, about the first of March, you can dig up one pot each week, bring it in and have fresh tulips or daffodils for weeks and weeks. Yes, it is too late for this year. File this column under October.

The amaryllis and the paperwhites are the exceptions to the chilling rule. They can go right from the box into a pot and watered. Let’s talk about the paperwhite narcissus first. The aroma given off by the flowers is sweet and heavenly. You will not need an air freshener while these gorgeous white or yellow flowers are in blossom. This native of warmer climates just will not grow outdoors in our area. Beginning with a box or two of the currently available bulbs is a great way to start. But, once you are into them, you will want to buy from a reputable bulb dealer. I have found much success in dealing with John Scheepers Bulb Co. You’ll find them at 25 Tulip Lane in Bantam, Connecticut. You can call them at (860) 567-5323. This is a company that caters to home gardeners. This is where I go when I need to order just a few bulbs, not enough to meet the wholesaler’s minimums. They carry a wide variety of bulbs and have a great catalog.

Those boxed paperwhite bulbs are the smallest sizes available. With care they will flower well, but they will be small. Scheepers' bulbs will give larger flowers, and more of them per bulb. The same goes for their amaryllis — larger, much larger, and more flowers per stem.

Here are some tips for growing them. I like to plant mine in a basket or bowl filled with gravel or stones. They do not need soil. Set them so that their base is on top of and shored up with gravel. I keep the water level about half an inch below the base of the bulb. Let them reach for it. In October, I generally plant half a dozen baskets and keep all but the one I am trying to blossom in a cool, dark place. Do not water those. Once you decide to bloom one of your pots, add water and place it in a cool (50 to 55 degrees), dark place to encourage rooting. When the sprouting plants reach 3 or 4 inches, move them to a bright, sunny spot where the temperature is about 65 degrees.

Give them lots of light, and for shorter plants, keep them below 65 degrees. When they die back, when the leaves have yellowed, toss them. They are a one-year producer.

Next week, we will turn our attention to the amaryllis and other more tropical bulbs that will brighten your house in the dark days of winter.

Be safe, mask up.

Carmen Cosentino operates Cosentino's Florist in Auburn with his daughter, Jessica. He was elected to the National Floriculture Hall of Fame in 1998, and in 2008, received the Tommy Bright award for lifetime achievements in floral education. In 2016, Carmen and Jessica were presented Teleflora's Tom Butler Award, naming Cosentino's the florist of the year at the company's annual meeting in Hawaii. Carmen can be reached at cosenti@aol.com or (315) 253-5316.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0