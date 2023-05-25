Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

What a wonderful winter this has been. I can’t remember any as nice in my nearly 90 winters. I guess that this might be an advantage of climate warming, among so many disadvantages. While most of us enjoyed it, others had some concerns. Winter sports companies have really suffered. Snow blower sales are way down. And now farmers are worried that our water reserves are down. Personally, I worry about getting enough water to take care of our lawns in July and August.

So, now let’s look at spring. It is upon us. And, with such wonderful weather, we are seeing flowering and vegetable plants in our home improvement stores. Wait! It is too early. Not only do you have to worry about frost hitting them between now and mid- to late May, but just putting them in the cold ground is not a good idea. The roots just will not grow. Those plants will not grow until the soil warms up. You can, of course, pot them up and keep them in an enclosed porch to give them a head start. If you are going to grow your garden in containers, as so many people do, it is a good idea to start now. Now is the time to buy your plants while the selection is at its greatest.

A second caveat this week is about buying spring and holiday flowering houseplants at half-price or less after they have wilted. Not a good idea. If you just bought tulips, hyacinth or iris that have finished blossoming or have bulbs left over from an Easter plant, knock them out of their pots, store them in an onion bag and hang them in a dark, cool dry spot. Perhaps the basement. But, in the fall, you can purchase fresh, new tulip bulbs for much less. If you got a lily for Easter, be sure to put it in a sunny spot in the garden. It may bloom again this August. Or you may have to wait until next June. Hydrangeas should go into a protected spot, fairly close to the house. Prune it back as soon as the flowers are gone to encourage new summer growth. Do not prune it back in the fall.

So now it is time to do a bit of yard work. As you cut the lawn for the first or second time, be sure that your blade is up a bit. Leave enough so that the grass will have a lot of leaf surface to catch the sun’s rays and nourish each plant. Be sure to apply spring fertilizer. Garden centers and home improvement stores have some good choices and will instruct you on their use. Speaking of garden centers, they are a great resource for gardening information. I use the people at Dickman Farms a lot. They have some really knowledgeable folks.

Also, as you are doing your spring cleaning, you need to rake between all the shrubs and plants and trees to get rid of last year’s leaves, small branches and trash. It is there that the snails and slugs lurk and breed. Deprive them of their homes and you’ll have fewer holes in your hosta and rose leaves as the summer progresses.

Here are a few words of information for readers who are new to the garden scene. You need to know, as I stated above, that buying plants, especially bulb plants, at the end of their flowering is a waste of money. They will not bloom again this year, and if not stored properly they will be of no use next year.

You need to know the height of the plants you are purchasing so you will know if they go in the front, middle or back row of a flower bed. Remember that an annual blooms one season and is done. A perennial goes on for seasons. There is an impression among novice gardeners that perennials are better because you only buy them once. Over and done with. But, generally, not true. Perennials generally bloom once in the summer, year after year. But they need constant maintenance. Annuals are inexpensive and blossom all summer.

Enjoy your garden, from start to finish.