Every so often my mind wanders back to the days of my youth, so many years ago. And as I thought about today’s column about companion plants, I remembered that in seventh or eight grade we spent a whole year on New York history, with an emphasis on the Native Americans who originally lived in this area. Maybe it has stuck with me because I come from a commercial gardening family, but they planted their corn (maize) in rows, farther apart than we do today. Then, as the plants reached a couple of feet in height, they planted their squash right next to the maize. The reasoning was that rather than have the squash grow along the ground and in the shade of the corn, they could tie it to the tall stalks, giving it more light and keeping the edible fruit off the ground. Way back then, I thought that this was an ingenious idea for people being described by our teachers as nondeveloped people. As a matter of fact, I think that they were very advanced in their gardening.

Today, companion gardening — planting plants beneficial to each other together in the garden — has grown into a science. There are many university studies and too many books to read on the subject. It is all about learning about plants that help each other when planted close together to grow better and produce more, sometimes by repelling insects, sometimes by one adding things to the soil that help the other. Sometimes the plants benefit each other, and sometimes it is a one-sided benefit. It is so broad a subject that today we will look at one part: compatible vegetable plants.

Let’s start with our most popular garden vegetable. Of course, tomatoes and basil are delicious when cooked in a delicious pasta sauce or served in a salad together, but they are also important as companions in the garden because, planted together, the smell of the basil leaves is offensive to mosquitos and flies. Some gardeners believe that it causes the plant to grow more fruit. I wonder how you might measure that. Other plants with strong aromas, like the marigold, oregano and some mints, do the same for many other pests that bother tomatoes.

But, just as plants have great companions, there are other plants that, when growing closed together, can create problems. In the case of tomatoes, fennel, rosemary and especially potatoes can cause issues because they attract the same insects, creating a haven for more and more of them.

Let’s look, in depth, at one plant, the cucumber, to give you an idea of the depth of the subject. This information comes from a website, The Spruce:

The root systems of peas, corn, beans, and lentils increase nitrogen in the soil, which will benefit your cucumber plants. Mature corn stalks also provide natural support for climbing cucumbers and provide much-needed shade in sun-scorched spaces.

Root vegetables such as radishes, beets, carrots, and onions work well with cucumbers because they do not spread and compete for space; most of their growth occurs beneath the soil. Cucumbers have one long taproot and many shallow roots that grow and spread close to the soil surface, and the fruits grow above ground. Root vegetables and cucumbers both thrive in well-tilled soil. Radishes help repel cucumber beetles.

Flowers such as marigolds and nasturtiums help repel beetles, thrips and other destructive insects that can devastate your cucumber crop.

Dill attracts beneficial predatory insects to the garden to help rid it of pests. Many enthusiasts swear by dill for improving the flavor of cucumbers.

And some of the worst:

Most varieties of mint are overly aggressive in garden beds and can infringe on the space for cucumbers and steal their nutrients.

Melons: These fruits attract insect pests that feed on cucumbers.

And then there are plants that should be planted away from the rest of your vegetables. Just take fennel for example. It secretes substances from its roots that can inhibit the growth of other plants.

If you do have a computer, visit thespruce.com. There is a tremendous amount of gardening information here.

Can you believe that I am in my 14th year of writing this column? I want to thank all you readers who call or stop me when they see me to ask questions or make comments. You make me want to keep it going.

Be well.