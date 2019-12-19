Poinsettias are all the rage. They seem to be everywhere: garden centers, home improvement stores, supermarkets and even in flower shops. Why? Well, for any number of reasons. Looking back some 30 or 40 years, today’s poinsettias are totally different than what we knew in those earlier days. Poinsettias were very tall plants, usually 3 or 4 feet tall. To make them shorter, florists — that was where they were primarily sold — often folded the stems back on themselves to shorten them; that also shortened their life span, which was not very long anyway. Poinsettias were an outdoor plant that was brought indoors to give that spot of color that we so badly wanted.
Then in the '50s, a couple of Californians, Paul Ecke and his son Paul Jr., longtime commercial poinsettia growers, began working on the plant. And after years of their work, we now have poinsettias in a wonderfully wide range of heights and colors beyond the reds, from white and pinks to creams and bi-colors. As we concentrated on poinsettias, we lost track of and stopped growing some other beautiful plants.
The first that comes to mind is the calamondin orange. I was introduced to this plant I had never seen during my first year at Cornell. This perennial shrub is a cross between a tangerine and a kumquat. It's a small plant, covered with small, glossy leaves that, when snapped, give off a strong citrus aroma. The flowers, too, give off a very strong orange flower smell. It can easily be kept to shape and size by pruning as new growth starts in the spring. The plant can easily be kept in a 10- or 12-inch decorative pot to a height of 24 to 36 inches. With good care, a young plant might grow 3 to 5 inches a year. The trick is to keep it growing in all directions, so it is well-branched and full of foliage. Easy to grow, the calamondin really has no difficult requirements and if properly cared for, it can give many years of enjoyment. Start by buying a good plant. It likes a well-drained soil; you must have a hole in the bottom of the pot, and use normal fertilizing. Spray it occasionally to avoid an infestation of spider mites.
Do you remember the Jerusalem cherry? I do. The Jerusalem cherry was a popular Christmas shrub with thin, pointed, dark green leaves. The insignificant, star-shaped flowers are followed by round, half-inch fruits that gradually change from green to scarlet. The plant is usually available from November through February and likes as much light as possible. Keep it evenly moist and in high humidity. This is a great plant to set on a pie dish, filled with decorative gravel and water. Too much heat is its enemy; it thrives and lasts a whole lot longer at 65 to 70 degrees. This is an inexpensive plant and should be considered a “throw away” when it fades. Remember, though, it can be somewhat poisonous to small animals.
Then we have Christmas begonias. When I think of these, two different plants come to mind: the rex begonia and the true one, the rieger. The plant is full of inch and a half shiny leaves and hundreds, of one-inch blooms in shades of pink or red. White and yellow ones are less common. Yes, they can be grown though the winter and spring and will make a wonderful patio plant during the summer and on into the next season. Like most of these winter plants they like cooler, temperatures and as much winter light as you can give them. If you are going to continue to grow it, fertilize lightly until March or April and then begin feeding them every couple of weeks with half strength liquid fertilizer. During the summer they really do well in a shady situation.
Yes, you can still find Cyclamen, but our luxurious lifestyle killed the popularity of this 62-degree loving plant. It just never performed well, never lasted very long in our 72 to 80-degree houses and apartments. It is worth having if you have a cool room in the house.