Cosentino: Plants you can step on

Today, I want to revisit a subject I wrote about back in 2015. It was about plants that you can step on without hurting them. They are referred to as steppables, or step-on plants. In some areas, they are called walkable plants. I guess you have a lot of choices to be right.

As I looked back, I was reminded that the subject first came up at a Society of American Florists annual meeting. If my memory is correct, it was held in Palm Beach, Florida. Each year at that meeting, members from all over the U.S. and Canada submit their successful marketing ideas and plans while trying for the $5,000 prize. The prize that morning went to a young lady, Fran White, who was marketing plants for the garden, a whole new series of plants, plants you can walk on. That is right: She identified plants that can withstand foot traffic without being damaged.

Although these plants are being used, at times, to replace whole lawns, they are not indestructible and normally may not last as long as traditional grasses. Yet there are instances where this might be the best choice. Also, some grasses will not take very heavy traffic. There are, indeed, instances where gravel or sand might be the best choice.

Walkable plants are particularly helpful along pathways, or as a border to a flowerbed. They solve many problems where grass just will not grow, such as under a tree or shrub. I have used thyme between the flagstones when I helped to reset a flagstone terrace. It took two years to get established, but the results are amazing.

Best of all, most of these plants, the better varieties, require little or no care once they are established. Some are quite common, others costly. Let’s look at a couple of choices.

I like thyme, because it comes in so many forms and color — think red creeper. I believe that the non-culinary types are best suited to our needs. One variety stands out for me, the wooly thyme. Here is a wonderful groundcover for a sunny location in your yard. It has a bonus, too: You will smell the fragrance as you walk across it. A gentle reminder to get back into the kitchen and get dinner started? But as with most good things, wooly thyme has a drawback. It has a beautiful, tiny pink flower that attracts bees.

There are literally dozens of kinds of thyme, just carefully research them before selecting. If you have a computer, the world is at your fingertips, and if not just look through gardening magazines at our wonderful Seymour Library.

Here is a quick tip for any reader who does not already know this: The U.S. Department of Agriculture has divided the United States and Canada into temperature zones. Starting with one in the southern states and ending at 10 in Canada, you can tell on the plant label if that plant will grow in this area. We are right in the middle of Zone No. 5. Be smart, grow what does best here. Why struggle?

The blue star creeper is another great choice for Zone No. 5. It grows very well here. This very small, creeping plant will fill an area quite quickly, but it should be watched closely because it is invasive. That is, if you leave it alone, it will grow beyond the space where you want it. But this low-growing evergreen plant with its tiny blue flowers that last throughout the summer is worth the gamble.

Veronica (common name speedwell) does extremely well in our area. It has a USDA rating for Zone Nos. 4-6. The deep green leaves take on copper and burgundy cast in cooler temperatures. This one blooms in the spring with lavender flowers with a white center.

I hope that you have enjoyed our little survey of this somewhat unknown, unappreciated and underused part of our gardening things that can help our gardens look better. Want to learn more? Go to stepables.com for Fran’s company, Under a Foot Plant Co. Want to see what they look like? Try Dickman Farms; Fran lists them as her local source.

Be well. Mask up!

Carmen Cosentino operates Cosentino's Florist in Auburn with his daughter, Jessica. He was elected to the National Floriculture Hall of Fame in 1998, and in 2008, received the Tommy Bright award for lifetime achievements in floral education. In 2016, Carmen and Jessica were presented Teleflora's Tom Butler Award, naming Cosentino's the florist of the year at the company's annual meeting in Hawaii. Carmen can be reached at cosenti@aol.com or (315) 253-5316.

