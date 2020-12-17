Cosentino: Precious plants during Christmastime

I thought I would change gears this week and talk about houseplants, particularly a couple of plants that are dear to me this time of year. Generally, I would be writing about evergreens, trees and wreaths. Today it is going to be about amaryllis and paperwhite narcissus. Are you ready?
The amaryllis plant appears everywhere — grocery flower departments, big box stores and even flower shops — during the Christmas season. It is one of those plant things where you get what you pay for. The bulbs, the less expensive ones, are generally about 4 inches across and they come in a fancy box, all potted up, with directions. All sizes have that. Follow the instructions and after a week or 10 days you will see the stalk grow quickly, sometimes growing as much as an inch every couple of days. They are fascinating to watch. As it begins to grow from the center of the bulb, you will see dark green, strap-like leaves emerging next to the stem. Atop this stem emerge large lily-shaped flowers, usually in clusters of three or four blooms, each anywhere from 4 to 8 inches across emerge. On larger bulbs, a second stem may grow after the first begins blossoming.
There you have it: The more you pay, all other things being equal, the bigger the bang. There are two more things to think about. What we call an amaryllis is really not an amaryllis. It belongs to a totally different group of plants, the hippeastrom. Secondly, buying this bulb can be a good investment. If you handle it properly, after it blooms, let it dry out and store it in a cool, dark place until next Christmastime. With a little bit of luck, it will grow for you year after year.
Let’s look at the paperwhite narcissus. This is one of the easiest plants to grow. Again it is found in all the stores, nicely packaged so you can give it as a gift or take one home for yourself. It is potted and ready to grow. Take it out of the box and water it. Before many days pass, you will see the fast-growing leaves spouting, followed by a flower stem that will come up 12 to 14 inches. You will do well to stake these stems because the flowers, several on a stem, are quite heavy, sometimes heavier than the thin stem can hold, and the whole thing will topple over on you. I generally put three narrow plant stakes into the soil and then loop a ribbon on them to make a circle to hold it all together. The reward will be average because the bulb size is average.
I do mine a bit differently. I like a larger bulb, at least one and a half times larger than these. As a matter of fact, I buy two or three dozen of the large bulbs. I store them in a refrigerator and every 10 days, remove and plant five or six of them. That is right, Anne Marie was not particularly happy about having a sack of bulbs in the vegetable drawer. Then, rather than planting them in soil, I get a 6-inch or so basket with a plastic liner and fill it with gravel. I then nestle the root end of the bulb in the gravel and keep the container filled with water to about half an inch below the rim of the container. I add my stakes and tie a ribbon from stake to stake around the top and watch those plants grow. As before, when they get to a certain point, I plant another basket and have blooms on my desk for most of January and February. Sorry, they are a one-season plant.
Lastly, those poinsettias that are appearing in your homes are, though they look tough, another fragile plant. Your poinsettia will thrive if you keep it away from drafts and maintain a temperature of about 70 degrees. Most importantly, do not let it sit in water. If it is wrapped in foil, cut a hole in the bottom to let excess water drain out. I suggest hefting the plant and watering only when it feels light.
Be well!
Carmen Cosentino operates Cosentino's Florist with his daughter, Jessica. He was elected to the National Floriculture Hall of Fame in 1998, and in 2008, received the Tommy Bright award for lifetime achievements in floral education. In 2016, Carmen and Jessica were presented Teleflora's Tom Butler Award, naming Cosentino's the florist of the year at the company's annual meeting in Hawaii. Carmen can be reached at cosenti@aol.com or (315) 253-5316. Material for this column was excerpted from a Better Homes and Garden article and various websites.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!