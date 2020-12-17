Cosentino: Precious plants during Christmastime

Let’s look at the paperwhite narcissus. This is one of the easiest plants to grow. Again it is found in all the stores, nicely packaged so you can give it as a gift or take one home for yourself. It is potted and ready to grow. Take it out of the box and water it. Before many days pass, you will see the fast-growing leaves spouting, followed by a flower stem that will come up 12 to 14 inches. You will do well to stake these stems because the flowers, several on a stem, are quite heavy, sometimes heavier than the thin stem can hold, and the whole thing will topple over on you. I generally put three narrow plant stakes into the soil and then loop a ribbon on them to make a circle to hold it all together. The reward will be average because the bulb size is average.

I do mine a bit differently. I like a larger bulb, at least one and a half times larger than these. As a matter of fact, I buy two or three dozen of the large bulbs. I store them in a refrigerator and every 10 days, remove and plant five or six of them. That is right, Anne Marie was not particularly happy about having a sack of bulbs in the vegetable drawer. Then, rather than planting them in soil, I get a 6-inch or so basket with a plastic liner and fill it with gravel. I then nestle the root end of the bulb in the gravel and keep the container filled with water to about half an inch below the rim of the container. I add my stakes and tie a ribbon from stake to stake around the top and watch those plants grow. As before, when they get to a certain point, I plant another basket and have blooms on my desk for most of January and February. Sorry, they are a one-season plant.