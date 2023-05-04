I have a lot of things on my mind today. Mother’s Day is nine days away. Will my flowers get here on time? Will they be what I ordered? Will the phone ring? Will our design team shine? Will the drivers get everything out on time? All these things are on my mind, as they would be on any business person’s mind almost every day, but especially on the busiest week of the year.

So much for that. I do have two very important things on my mind for the coming holiday. I want to write about the annual garden tours at Sycamore Hill Gardens in Marcellus, and a few words about ordering flowers online and calling in orders for loved ones in distant places.

I will begin with my happy topic. Next weekend is Mother’s Day, the day for the annual garden tour of Sycamore Hill Gardens. It is located at 2130 Old Seneca Turnpike in Marcellus. It will be easy to find on Mother’s Day. Just drive on that road until you see a whole lot of cars parked and police directing traffic.

This once-a-year event is not to be missed if you love your garden and if you love your flowers. The nearly 30-acre landscape is the private garden of Karen and George Hanford, who graciously open it to the public on this day each year with all proceeds going to Baltimore Woods Nature Center. So, you will not only be spending your $15 admission for a wonderful afternoon, but you will be supporting a very important cause.

You can stroll the lawns and paths through 30-plus acres of vibrant gardens, with amazing vistas and surprises around every turn. Bring a picnic lunch, find a cozy spot and soak up the afternoon sunshine during this family fun day full of exploration and wonder. By the way, children will love looking at hundreds of large orange and white koi fish in the very large pond. You can all enjoy trying to find your way out of the maze. It covers about an acre and is developed with 10-foot-tall emerald arborvitae shrubs, about 2,200 of them. If you are claustrophobic, you might want to pass this one by.

I know that when I get there on Sunday there will be more than just tulips. I have heard that the tulips, daffodils and peonies number in the thousands. Everywhere. Peonies will be in forms and colors and sizes that you may never have seen before.

Throughout the gardens are tall bronze bells that the children will enjoy ringing and dozens of pieces of artwork from Asia and from Europe. The Asian pieces were brought back from George’s visits to Southeast Asia, the others from Karen’s visits to Italy and southern Europe. This is truly a magnificent collection. You will feel as if you are in a beautiful “museum al fresco.”

So, next Sunday, give Mom an extra special treat. After that brunch or before taking her to a late afternoon dinner, visit the Sycamore Hill Gardens with her. And if you happen to see George or Karen, thank them for being true stewards of the land, their gardens.

This is every florist’s busiest weekend — yes, it is busier than Valentine’s Day! Both are very busy times, but this one involves a lot more sending flowers to Mom in a distant city. Your best choices are to call one of our local florists with connections through FTD or Teleflora. If you choose to check online, go to the city where Mom lives and look at websites of florists who have a local address. Now you will be talking to or ordering online from the florist who will be designing and delivering your flowers.

Just be wary of companies that have no flower shop; we call them “order gatherers.” They take orders online, deduct a standard industry commission and a service charge that's often more than a flower shop charges, and expect a local florist to make the delivery. Many flower shops, including ours, will not accept these orders because of the number of problems encountered, e.g. special flowers or containers asked for that are not in stock, orders out of our delivery areas and questions about the dollar amount transmitted compared to what the customer believes will go into the order.

Be well.