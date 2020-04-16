Cosentino: Remembering the victory gardens of WWII

First, a note about last week’s column on straw bale gardening. I got a call last Friday from a farmer, John Hourigan. John’s farm is at 878 Gorham Road in Elbridge, and he says he has good, clean bales of wheat straw that are perfect for straw bale gardening. John’s phone is (315) 374-2275. He is asking $5 per bale. I’ll be visiting John as soon as social distancing ends.
Now, on to victory gardens. A few evenings ago, Guy called me to tell me that there would be a program, "Reel America" on C-SPAN 3 at about 2 in the morning. The topic was victory gardens. It was a great program, filmed in 1942, showing Americans how to help the war effort by planting gardens that would feed their families and leave more for the troops fighting the war. Across the country, our people responded. Gardens were planted everywhere. And Auburn responded with an enormous effort.
I remember it well. The area of the city bounded by Lake, Swift and South streets where Seward Elementary School and Kearney Avenue now stand was one large, vacant field. It was divided into small plots where families could plant what they wished, take care of it during the summer months and harvest it. As a kid, I never heard of people taking what was not theirs. My memory of this area goes all through the war years, but that memory of the area began on very cold December day in 1941. The Auburn National Guard was holding tank maneuvers there. It was cold, but for a 9-year-old, watching the tanks and troops was exciting. I remember hearing my dad and some of his friends talking about the news, how we might be going to war sooner or later. It was Saturday, Dec. 6, 1941.
Here we are again, 80 years later, and we are at war again, this time with an unseen enemy, one that is creating havoc with our health and our economy and everything else. And, again, victory gardens might help us ease our troubles. Is this the year to plant tomatoes instead of zinnias and petunias? I would bet that we can have both.
That C-SPAN film, through the eyes of a family, showed how to prepare the ground and select what they wanted to grow, and took them through the harvest. As I saw the young lad in the family fill a sprayer with insecticide and spray the garden, I realized that we could have used the EPA in those days. He used no gloves or face protection, and was probably spraying with something that might not be good for soon-to-be harvested vegetables. I remember being that careless as a teenager while working in our greenhouse and fields.
But, back to 2020. Getting started today is much easier than it was in 1941. No need to start from seed; starting in early May, all the vegetables you might want are available as small plants in any quantity you might want. Not only have 80 years of plant breeding brought us more insect- and disease-resistant plants, but plants that produce more in shorter periods of time. We have advantages that they never thought of in the '40s. We have a wider spectrum of pest controls, many of them organic. But chances are you will have to do your own weeding. That is, unless you lay down some black plastic to hold those weeds down.
My advice: Start small. Think that this might be fun, and you will do it next year and the next. Herbs, such as basil, parsley and sage, grow nicely within the flower beds. Carrots and beets do as well in those beds. If you are thinking corn, cabbage and Brussels sprouts, you might consider a separate area for them, although if you have a fence behind your flower bed, tall corn might make a beautiful green background.
Trying to grow enough to totally feed a family makes it a laborious task, while dabbling with vegetables to add freshly harvested ones that you can boast came from your garden becomes a labor of love.
And lastly, there is a ton of information out there. Folks with computers have an unending supply of information, going even to YouTube videos that show it step-by-step from start to finish. And if you look at veggie cookbooks they not only give you recipes, but many have information from seed to table.
Carmen Cosentino operates Cosentino's Florist with his daughter, Jessica. He was elected to the National Floriculture Hall of Fame in 1998, and in 2008, received the Tommy Bright award for lifetime achievements in floral education. In 2016, Carmen and Jessica were presented Teleflora's Tom Butler Award, naming Cosentino's the florist of the year at the company's annual meeting in Hawaii. Carmen can be reached at cosenti@aol.com or (315) 253-5316.
