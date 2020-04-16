Cosentino: Remembering the victory gardens of WWII

Here we are again, 80 years later, and we are at war again, this time with an unseen enemy, one that is creating havoc with our health and our economy and everything else. And, again, victory gardens might help us ease our troubles. Is this the year to plant tomatoes instead of zinnias and petunias? I would bet that we can have both.

That C-SPAN film, through the eyes of a family, showed how to prepare the ground and select what they wanted to grow, and took them through the harvest. As I saw the young lad in the family fill a sprayer with insecticide and spray the garden, I realized that we could have used the EPA in those days. He used no gloves or face protection, and was probably spraying with something that might not be good for soon-to-be harvested vegetables. I remember being that careless as a teenager while working in our greenhouse and fields.