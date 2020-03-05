Cosentino: Reminiscing on the floral industry

Valentine’s Day is over and done with, and we are in the spring lull. But in order to get through the Valentine’s Day rush we brought in three older, retired florists for three or four days. It’s always fun to spend some hours working with these retirees who were in business for about 50 years; I was the youngster in the group.
Certainly, the main topic of conversation was about how the retail flower business has evolved over the past half century. Not only has it changed, it seems to be in a constant state of change. The largest changes are, of course, in the flowers that we have available to us. When I entered the business, there were about 10 varieties of roses to choose from. I remember the red variety. It was called better times. And those better times lasted about four days before the petals began to open quickly and turn blue-purple. When you worked with bridal white, you had to constantly dip your hands in water because they bruised so easily. The fanciest of all was the talisman rose, a bright yellow with vertical red stripes. It lasted longer than most, and opened wide.
Today, there are literally hundreds of varieties of roses available on the market today and every day, ranging from the purest white, akito, to a dark purple, nearly black orchidea. Yes, people are constantly asking for black roses and, to my knowledge, a true black does not exist, at least not in greenhouse roses.
In carnations, that green tissue that holds all the petals in place is called the calyx and until the 1960s, that was often split open so the petals flopped about. To make it usable, you had to carefully push the petals back in and tape it with Floratape. After years of trying to solve the problem, the answer was identified to be a deficiency in the soil, of boron. Voila! Problem solved.
You have free articles remaining.
In those days, chrysanthemums bloomed from September through December and peonies appeared in May, as did lily of the valley. Gerberas, alstroemeria and decorative kale had not yet been discovered. Poinsettias were in red only and seldom under 3 feet tall, with blooms about 5 inches across. As far as products go, I like where we are right now.
But more has changed. People have changed. Their likes and dislikes in style, color combinations and variety have changed. They see something on Pinterest or on the web and want just that, though they do not often remember where they saw it. And that has created enormous changes and challenges for the floral designer. I really should not say "challenges," because any designer worth his salt looks forward to making something different, making something to please just that client.
I did a funeral piece not too long ago for a family I had never met before. They wanted me to include baby’s breath, one bird of paradise, two white roses and some weeds and other flowers. The traditionalist in me said I should throw up my hands; it would not fit within what I thought was good design. The designer in me said, "Why not?" And you know what? It was beautiful. But even more than that, I later found that each and every requested bloom, weed and piece of green meant something to a person in that family. There is no greater satisfaction to a designer to have that happen.
Sometimes we designers try to follow “the book.” In the past couple of years I have learned, thanks to Lindsey, our lead designer, that change is good. She never read a book on design. She just started “putting flowers together” in a manner that pleased her.
One more story: Last summer, I had a bride who wanted the weirdest combination of flowers in her maid’s bouquets. I did not want to do it because it would be, I thought, hideous. I tried, unsuccessfully, to change her mind. I priced it on the high side; she thought that it was reasonable. I did it. Surprise! I think I got more favorable comments and compliments from that wedding than I have from many “beautiful” weddings I have done. I guess I’ll have to learn to live with change.
Carmen Cosentino operates Cosentino's Florist with his daughter, Jessica. He was elected to the National Floriculture Hall of Fame in 1998, and in 2008, received the Tommy Bright award for lifetime achievements in floral education. In 2016, Carmen and Jessica were presented Teleflora's Tom Butler Award, naming Cosentino's the florist of the year at the company's annual meeting in Hawaii. Carmen can be reached at cosenti@aol.com or (315) 253-5316.