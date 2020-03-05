Cosentino: Reminiscing on the floral industry

In carnations, that green tissue that holds all the petals in place is called the calyx and until the 1960s, that was often split open so the petals flopped about. To make it usable, you had to carefully push the petals back in and tape it with Floratape. After years of trying to solve the problem, the answer was identified to be a deficiency in the soil, of boron. Voila! Problem solved.

In those days, chrysanthemums bloomed from September through December and peonies appeared in May, as did lily of the valley. Gerberas, alstroemeria and decorative kale had not yet been discovered. Poinsettias were in red only and seldom under 3 feet tall, with blooms about 5 inches across. As far as products go, I like where we are right now.

But more has changed. People have changed. Their likes and dislikes in style, color combinations and variety have changed. They see something on Pinterest or on the web and want just that, though they do not often remember where they saw it. And that has created enormous changes and challenges for the floral designer. I really should not say "challenges," because any designer worth his salt looks forward to making something different, making something to please just that client.