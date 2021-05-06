Cosentino: Shrubs for year-round color

Last week’s column drew some responses about why I did not include this or that favorite flowering shrub, so I thought it would be appropriate to write about a few more favorites. Flowering shrubs can bring large blasts of color to the landscape, though only for a week or two.
The best plan is, of course, to choose several types that will bloom at different times of the year and strategically place them around your yard. Of course, if space is limited, I would use shrubs that bloom early in the season, forsythia and lilac. That way you will have color before the annuals and perennials come into bloom, and then I would look at shrubs with great fall color to cover the end of the season and perhaps a red-stemmed dogwood for their bright stems throughout the winter. With this dogwood, when it gets large enough, you can harvest some stems to add interest to your home Christmas décor. And, lest I forget, you might plant two or three. They have beautiful flowers that morph into berries to feed our feathered friends, the birds.
I do know that roses are, perhaps, the most popular shrub in America. They seem to be everywhere. I am not going to ignore them. I just am not going to write about them here. If I did, there would not be space for anything else. There is one exception. There is a whole group of them called the wild roses, the native roses or the botanical roses. Rosa rugosa is the one I would prefer in my yard. It does not resemble all the garden roses that we are familiar with. It is a large, very thorny bush, with deeply veined dark green leaves. Unlike most of our garden roses, it has large blossoms made up of many flat petals and centered with, in most cases, bright yellow stamens and pistils. It blooms in late spring through early summer, and gets very large, often 5 feet tall and even wider than that. The bonus? In the fall they are covered with apple-shaped orange berries called hips. They are quite showy. They make a tasty jelly if you can get them before the birds do.
Around Christmastime, I am sure that I am not the only person in town who has a holly bush in the garden. Those bright red berries light up the yard. Break off a branch or two starting in early December, put them in a vase and enjoy them in your house. Stick some in your door spray and more in your Christmas table centerpiece. It grows well in partial shade and in full sunlight. In our area, it does need a protected area because Auburn is just about as far north as this plant will grow. And throughout the year those glossy, bright green leaves are outstanding.
Before leaving the hollies, I need to tell you about another type, Holly verticillata. It is most commonly known as winterberry, Canada berry or coral berry. This is one of a few hollies that sheds its leaves after a heavy freeze, revealing branches just loaded with berries. It's great for home decoration, and it seems that the more branches you cut the more it grows the next year. If you have a wet or swampy area in your yard that you want to do something with, this is your plant. It will totally cover the area in not too long a time.
Many of us enjoy the beauty of those large flowered, white, blue or pink hydrangeas. They really light up any area when they are in bloom. Today, though, I want to talk about a first cousin of the plant, the viburnum. It is not as bright and showy, but it does give a lot more color and interest throughout the year. You will have to work hard to find a more diverse shrub for the garden.
It does well in partial or full sun. Different varieties grow up to 12 feet tall, and mostly 4 to 10 feet wide. And here is a trait you will love: It is deer-resistant, so important in our community. It has pink or white flowers, its berries feed a whole lot of birds and it is low-maintenance.
Be well!
Carmen Cosentino operates Cosentino's Florist with his daughter, Jessica. He was elected to the National Floriculture Hall of Fame in 1998, and in 2008, received the Tommy Bright award for lifetime achievements in floral education. In 2016, Carmen and Jessica were presented Teleflora's Tom Butler Award, naming Cosentino's the florist of the year at the company's annual meeting in Hawaii. Carmen can be reached at cosenti@aol.com or (315) 253-5316.