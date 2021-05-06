Cosentino: Shrubs for year-round color

The best plan is, of course, to choose several types that will bloom at different times of the year and strategically place them around your yard. Of course, if space is limited, I would use shrubs that bloom early in the season, forsythia and lilac. That way you will have color before the annuals and perennials come into bloom, and then I would look at shrubs with great fall color to cover the end of the season and perhaps a red-stemmed dogwood for their bright stems throughout the winter. With this dogwood, when it gets large enough, you can harvest some stems to add interest to your home Christmas décor. And, lest I forget, you might plant two or three. They have beautiful flowers that morph into berries to feed our feathered friends, the birds.

I do know that roses are, perhaps, the most popular shrub in America. They seem to be everywhere. I am not going to ignore them. I just am not going to write about them here. If I did, there would not be space for anything else. There is one exception. There is a whole group of them called the wild roses, the native roses or the botanical roses. Rosa rugosa is the one I would prefer in my yard. It does not resemble all the garden roses that we are familiar with. It is a large, very thorny bush, with deeply veined dark green leaves. Unlike most of our garden roses, it has large blossoms made up of many flat petals and centered with, in most cases, bright yellow stamens and pistils. It blooms in late spring through early summer, and gets very large, often 5 feet tall and even wider than that. The bonus? In the fall they are covered with apple-shaped orange berries called hips. They are quite showy. They make a tasty jelly if you can get them before the birds do.