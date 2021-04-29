Cosentino: Shrubs get their moment in the sun

Once in a while, I have mentioned shrubs in this column, but I do not believe that I have ever devoted a whole column about them. The time has come!

Shrubs can be a vital part of our landscape, a transition between low-growing annuals and perennials and trees. Shrubs can be a focal point along a garden wall, or the corner of the house. They can replace an unsightly wood fence. Shrubs can be evergreen, like a Japanese yew, or deciduous, like a lilac. Shrubs can give us beautiful flowers from spring through late summer, impressive fall foliage and berries to feed our friends the birds.

A planting of barberry bushes can protect against smaller animals coming in and devastating your flower beds. The thorns work well, mostly without hurting any animal. They seem to have a sense that this place is not worth the effort. Barberry bushes are among the most useful and colorful plants for the garden, combining low-maintenance with high-impact, to give us great results wherever we grow them. They are very hardy in our temperature zone; not only do many of them have bright yellow or red or orange foliage from late summer through the fall season, but some varieties have dark red or maroon foliage throughout the summer as well. Aside from use as a barrier hedge, some make outstanding specimen plants, and low-growing varieties can be planted around the base of a house to hide the stonework.