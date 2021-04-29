Cosentino: Shrubs get their moment in the sun

Once in a while, I have mentioned shrubs in this column, but I do not believe that I have ever devoted a whole column about them. The time has come!
Shrubs can be a vital part of our landscape, a transition between low-growing annuals and perennials and trees. Shrubs can be a focal point along a garden wall, or the corner of the house. They can replace an unsightly wood fence. Shrubs can be evergreen, like a Japanese yew, or deciduous, like a lilac. Shrubs can give us beautiful flowers from spring through late summer, impressive fall foliage and berries to feed our friends the birds.
A planting of barberry bushes can protect against smaller animals coming in and devastating your flower beds. The thorns work well, mostly without hurting any animal. They seem to have a sense that this place is not worth the effort. Barberry bushes are among the most useful and colorful plants for the garden, combining low-maintenance with high-impact, to give us great results wherever we grow them. They are very hardy in our temperature zone; not only do many of them have bright yellow or red or orange foliage from late summer through the fall season, but some varieties have dark red or maroon foliage throughout the summer as well. Aside from use as a barrier hedge, some make outstanding specimen plants, and low-growing varieties can be planted around the base of a house to hide the stonework.
One of my favorite bushes is just finishing it annual show of flowers, as you are reading this. Forsythia is fantastic. While the bloom season is short, as with so many flowering shrubs, I have always stretched the season by plodding through the snow about the first of March through late in the month, cutting off a few branches at a time and bringing them into a vase of water on my breakfast table. They bloom easily and are, indeed, the first sign of spring, even while snow is on the ground. Since this plant can easily get out of control, as I cut the branches for my home I try to prune off branches to help the plant keep its shape. If you have not done that, now, right after flowering, is the time to trim. I do not mean to go out and shear it with your electric hedge clippers into a globe shape. The beauty of forsythia in the garden lies in its free-flowing branches. Trim a branch here and one there to keep it in check and accomplish that free-flowing effect.
And right after the forsythia, here come the lilacs with their broad range of colors, from whites, lavenders and pinks to the nearly blue and dark purple. They bloom from mid-May and into early June. The weather has a great deal to do with their bloom date. They thrive in full sun and do well near the southern exposure side of the house or toward the west. Not only do lilacs provide us with an abundance of flowers, which incidentally last well when cut and put into a vase, but their aroma is also heavenly. A few branches on the dining room table will make the whole house smell pure and clean. To get the full impact, wander through Highland Park in Rochester when there are hundreds of bushes in flower. This is a worthwhile shrub for any garden.
When looking for a shrub that will do well in a partially shaded spot, one of the very best choices might be mountain laurel, Kalmia latifolia. It keeps its broad green leaves throughout the year, and with good care, it will reward you in late spring with a flush of beautiful pink, rose or white flowers. Closely related to the blueberry and rhododendrons, this plant needs a rich, well-drained acidic soil.
And then there is a plant that we know will grow well in Auburn, the rose of Sharon, which seems to be in every other yard in the city. This plant, which grows to 8 to 10 feet when mature, offers white, red, lavender or light blue flowers just when we need color in the garden, in August, when other shrubs have finished flowering. Give it moist, but not soggy soil and partial to full shade, and see it thrive.
Be well!
Carmen Cosentino operates Cosentino's Florist with his daughter, Jessica. He was elected to the National Floriculture Hall of Fame in 1998, and in 2008, received the Tommy Bright award for lifetime achievements in floral education. In 2016, Carmen and Jessica were presented Teleflora's Tom Butler Award, naming Cosentino's the florist of the year at the company's annual meeting in Hawaii. Carmen can be reached at cosenti@aol.com or (315) 253-5316.