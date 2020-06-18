Cosentino: So many reasons to send flowers

My friends and acquaintances know that flowers play a very important part in my life, and I do not mean just at the flower shop. Yes, I have spent most of my more than 80 years working with flowers, not only in the store but as an educator of florists sponsored by FTD in the 70s and then American Floral Services and finally, after their merger, with Teleflora. About halfway through the years, sponsors realized that, when I had a bouquet of flowers waiting in my hotel room, I was happier and really bonded with the audience.
Anne Marie also knew the effect flowers had on me. I will repeat what I have often said in this column. I do not believe that I ever returned from a trip that there was not a bouquet of sweetheart roses or even a single rose in a bud vase on my night table.
Would you believe that during May, I had vases of lily-of-the-valley in every room in the house? I picked them all in my back yard. Loved them.
Of course, we all do our duty and send flowers to friends who are ill. We still remember deceased friends and family with bouquets of flowers, though we have gotten away from those large, showy bouquets in favor of home style arrangements that get a second use when they’re taken home by mourners. We brighten the days our friends are spending in the hospital with lovely flowers. Be sure to take or send them all arranged. Nurses and their aides have more than enough to do, without becoming flower arrangers.
I feel that the most appreciated flowers are the ones that the recipient did not expect. They’re the flowers that arrived after a promotion or special event. So all of these thoughts have got me thinking about other reasons to send flowers and as time went on I compiled a list. I want to tell you about a few wonderful ideas. At least I think that they are great ideas. How many of these have you experienced?
As we have gone through these last terrible months with COVID-19, how many friends, or even people you did not know, went out of their way to help you? Did they take care of the kids when you had a doctor’s appointment, or perhaps they did your grocery shopping for you?
You cannot imagine how appreciated a handful of flowers will be, when you send them to your adult kids to whom you gave a hard time when they insisted that you follow all the rules set forth. Here is another reason to send flowers, but not to your child: You need to send a few flowers to that spouse who encouraged those visits and did not mind that your child was taking time away from the family.
Got a friend who is struggling with a diet. It really is hard to stay with it, especially in these last few weeks when they had to go through it alone, without encouraging words, a pat on the back and that diet food. Can you imagine how a handful of flowers will brighten their day? It doesn’t have to be a big bouquet, just a hand full of gerberas or carnations. Best of all, they are non-fattening and non-toxic.
And here is a two-sentence piece of advice for men. A bouquet of flowers is a heck of a lot less expensive than a visit to a marriage counselor. Amen.
I always have a big smile for the person who wants to buy flowers for a birthday and answers, when I ask, whose birthday is it and the answer is “Mine, I’m sending them to my mom to thank her for having me, putting up with me during those teen years, and always encouraging me. She really deserves a bouquet.” That call makes my day every time.
Think of the hairdresser who took care of the mop on your head after 15 weeks of inattention. And, sometimes the best reason to receive flowers is when they are for no reason at all.
I want more of these non-traditional reasons. Please call me, email me or mail me with your thoughts.
Carmen Cosentino operates Cosentino's Florist with his daughter, Jessica. He was elected to the National Floriculture Hall of Fame in 1998, and in 2008, received the Tommy Bright award for lifetime achievements in floral education. In 2016, Carmen and Jessica were presented Teleflora's Tom Butler Award, naming Cosentino's the florist of the year at the company's annual meeting in Hawaii. Carmen can be reached at cosenti@aol.com or (315) 253-5316.
