Cosentino: So many reasons to send flowers

I feel that the most appreciated flowers are the ones that the recipient did not expect. They’re the flowers that arrived after a promotion or special event. So all of these thoughts have got me thinking about other reasons to send flowers and as time went on I compiled a list. I want to tell you about a few wonderful ideas. At least I think that they are great ideas. How many of these have you experienced?

As we have gone through these last terrible months with COVID-19, how many friends, or even people you did not know, went out of their way to help you? Did they take care of the kids when you had a doctor’s appointment, or perhaps they did your grocery shopping for you?

You cannot imagine how appreciated a handful of flowers will be, when you send them to your adult kids to whom you gave a hard time when they insisted that you follow all the rules set forth. Here is another reason to send flowers, but not to your child: You need to send a few flowers to that spouse who encouraged those visits and did not mind that your child was taking time away from the family.