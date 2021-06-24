Cosentino: Some favorite vegetable recipes

Just as most of you, I always have too many zucchinis. I have baked zucchini bread, I have fried the thinly sliced vegetable with thinly sliced potatoes, and have more recipes than I want to remember. But my favorite is zucchini fritters. Lots of flavor and easy to make.

Grate two medium-size zucchinis in the largest holes in your grater. Now, beat four eggs in a bowl, and then add eight large sprigs of parsley, 15 large leaves of basil and two large cloves of garlic, all chopped small. Now add a teaspoon of dried oregano and mix thoroughly. Next, add a cup of water and a cup of flowers. Again, mix thoroughly. Depending on how you are going to cook them, the batter should be firm if you are frying in oil, or firmer if you use an air fryer, my favorite. No fattening oil.

Heat about several tablespoons of olive oil in a skillet; it should be less than half an inch. Once it is very hot, drop in two to three tablespoons of the batter, and be sure to space them in the hot oil. Flip once and when cooked, place on paper towels and cover with paper towels. Delicious. I feel that they are even better in an air fryer, if you have one. Since all of them are just a little different, use this batter, following the instructions for cooking any fritter recipe.