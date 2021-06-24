Cosentino: Some favorite vegetable recipes

I do hope that you enjoyed last week’s column about vegetables. There are hundreds of ways to prepare them, each recipe tastier than the last. I made brief mention of cooking in foil, and today I will share my favorite with you. You combine pesto, onions, tomatoes and peppers with chicken for a delicious meal. And, looking ahead to all those zucchinis that you have a hard time giving away, I have a great recipe that I use in my air fryer.
But, first, an update on my vegetable garden in containers. They are growing well. Unfortunately, they are still on the floor in the greenhouse. We have not had time to get them outside. Hopefully, they will be out before you read this. The move is scheduled for Wednesday or Thursday. We are up to 90 pots with more than 50 varieties of plants. I forgot to mention five old 4-foot porch boxes with Swiss chard and spinach. As I mentioned last week, it is an experiment to see what I want to grow next year. Also, this week my pole beans will go in. They are still in pots. Each year I put up plastic nettings against the main greenhouse. It faces east. The production is fantastic. I get my seeds from a company that imports them from Italy. So far, so good. I will keep you posted.
A bit of good news came across my desk this week: The Citizen is now inviting Lake Life columnists to include one- to two-minute videos with their columns. Once we are set, you will see the progress right here. Let’s look at a couple of recipes.
Just as most of you, I always have too many zucchinis. I have baked zucchini bread, I have fried the thinly sliced vegetable with thinly sliced potatoes, and have more recipes than I want to remember. But my favorite is zucchini fritters. Lots of flavor and easy to make.
Grate two medium-size zucchinis in the largest holes in your grater. Now, beat four eggs in a bowl, and then add eight large sprigs of parsley, 15 large leaves of basil and two large cloves of garlic, all chopped small. Now add a teaspoon of dried oregano and mix thoroughly. Next, add a cup of water and a cup of flowers. Again, mix thoroughly. Depending on how you are going to cook them, the batter should be firm if you are frying in oil, or firmer if you use an air fryer, my favorite. No fattening oil.
Heat about several tablespoons of olive oil in a skillet; it should be less than half an inch. Once it is very hot, drop in two to three tablespoons of the batter, and be sure to space them in the hot oil. Flip once and when cooked, place on paper towels and cover with paper towels. Delicious. I feel that they are even better in an air fryer, if you have one. Since all of them are just a little different, use this batter, following the instructions for cooking any fritter recipe.
To finish my recipes, here is one for my favorite salads. Select three or four beets of about the same size, and boil or roast them in the oven. I prefer boiling. They take a lot of time either way. I boil until a knife goes easily through them. Peel under cold running water. When cool enough, slice in two from top to bottom and then into quarter-inch slices. I like to add a medium, thinly sliced onion. Now make your dressing. I use half a teaspoon of good olive oil and a tablespoon of balsamic vinegar, that is if you are using the usual grocery store bottles like I do. If you are using the real balsamic, ($50 to $75 a small bottle,) you may need only a few drops for this recipe. Now add a half teaspoon of black pepper and a teaspoon of Italian seasoning. Mix thoroughly, pour over the beets and stir to be certain that each slice has the dressing. You can refrigerate this for a week. I like this salad at room temperature, or slightly warmed in the microwave.
Go to a Barnes and Noble store or hamiltonbook.com for a fantastic selection of vegetable cookbooks under $10. You will love many of the exciting recipes. Remember to check the special inserts in The Citizen for great cooking tips.
Be safe!
Carmen Cosentino operates Cosentino's Florist with his daughter, Jessica. He was elected to the National Floriculture Hall of Fame in 1998, and in 2008, received the Tommy Bright award for lifetime achievements in floral education. In 2016, Carmen and Jessica were presented Teleflora's Tom Butler Award, naming Cosentino's the florist of the year at the company's annual meeting in Hawaii. Carmen can be reached at cosenti@aol.com or (315) 253-5316.