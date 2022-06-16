Cosentino: Some more thoughts on roses

Thank you for the nice comments on last week’s column. Grandson Sam was extremely happy to see his picture with me in the rose garden. Get your grandkids into gardening and you will be giving them a pastime, even a passion, that will last them a lifetime. Over my years I have seen that happen time after time.

I am writing today about roses that have been in the garden for a number of years or those that you have planted in the last month or so. But to be sure, I will spend a few words on basics. Roses like to be planted where they get full sun in the morning and they really do well with about six to eight hours of sun during the day. From June through August, I like to fertilize them every three weeks with a fertilizer mixed in water. Be sure to water weekly and when you do water, water thoroughly. The moisture has to reach the roots.

Right after planting mulch with 2 to 3 inches of whatever you are using. It will keep weeds down and will lessen evaporation. And after the leaves are gone in the fall, using a trowel, move thee soil up around the base of the plant and mulch with some straw.

Of course, as with all garden plants, roses have problems. Sometimes I believe that they have more problems than most other plants, but the showy display of flowers and in many cases, the aroma, makes it all worth while to spend the extra time with them.

Though any number of garden insects will attack your roses, two of them are exceptionally troublesome. Aphids are my worst enemy, both in my garden and in the greenhouses. They are very pale green in color and easy to miss unless you are looking for them. They do not fly around, they just sit there, sucking the juices from the plants. When you go to a garden center or home improvement store, there are many safe insecticides that will take care of the problem. But you must read the label to be sure that what you are buying works on aphids. And when we are discussing insecticides or fungicides, you do have choices of organic or chemical. Once you have an infestation, you will have to spray for several weeks until they are gone.

And then we have that much detested Japanese beetle. They will be attacking your roses in the next few weeks. They just enjoy those nice tender green leaves. The best control is to spray your lawn from early spring until they start appearing. Yes, spraying your lawn will kill the larva of the beetles. You see, they lay their eggs in the fall and the little worms develop and feed on the roots of the grass until they develop in the beetles that destroy your plants. Though they will eat anything, they particularly enjoy roses. Once you have them on your plants purchase an organic spray that contains pyrethrin. A couple of good sprayings and they will be gone. Fortunately, their feeding season is only six to eight weeks long. But you need to kill them before they lay their eggs that will develop into larvae and give you problems next year.

There are a couple of disease problems we need to deal with — powdery mildew and black spot on the leaves. Powdery mildew will present itself as a greyish film on your rose leaves, heavier on the underside than on the top. It shows up during periods of high humidity. If not quickly eliminated in can spread quickly on roses and many other garden plants, when you see it, quickly cut off any affected leaves and get them out of the garden. Once you have cleared the leaves, purchase a fungicide on which the label lists powdery mildew and spray not only the plants but also those nearby. Be sure to get the undersides of the leaves.

And then there is the black spot of roses. As with leaves with powdery mildew, cut off all the affected leaves and rake around the base of the plants, throughout the bed and get them out of the garden. Replace the old mulch with new mulch. When you water, water the base of the plant, avoid hitting the leaves and spreading it.

Be safe and enjoy the wonderful weather.

Carmen Cosentino operates Cosentino's Florist in Auburn with his daughter, Jessica. He was elected to the National Floriculture Hall of Fame in 1998, and in 2008, received the Tommy Bright award for lifetime achievements in floral education. In 2016, Carmen and Jessica were presented Teleflora's Tom Butler Award, naming Cosentino's the florist of the year at the company's annual meeting in Hawaii. Carmen can be reached at cosenti@aol.com or (315) 253-5316.

