Cosentino: Some plants to ponder

They are here, those dark days of winter. Before long everything will be covered in white and there will be no more leaves, neither green nor the beautiful fall colors. At least for a few weeks we will have splashes of color with our beautiful poinsettias, mostly red but with some whites and pinks. A welcome relief for what is sure to come, all that white. Let us not forget the dirty, slushy snow tossed on our driveways and sidewalks by passing plows.

But it does not all have to be bad. There are plants that thrive in the home during the winter. Surprisingly, two of Grandma’s old favorites are back on the list of great winter plants. You guessed it, ferns and African violets are back again. Although today we have many varieties of ferns that are very suitable for homes, one, the Boston fern, seems to go in and out of favor about every 30 or 40 years. It was in every notable home in the 1890s and returned in the '20s. It was hot again in the '50s and '60s, and hit the favorite list again about 10 years ago and is still as popular as ever.

As with the other plants I will write about today, this one not only tolerates low light, it flourishes in it. I have a friend who put one of these on a 4-foot stand in his living room, and with proper care the fronds nearly reached the floor in just over a year. Of course, the fact that he was a professor of horticulture at Cornell might have contributed to his success.

From the early '40s through the mid-'60s, African violets were in every home. They were easy to grow and hard to kill, and needed little care. Just give them as much light as was available from December through March and to water them, set the pot in a pie tin of water when the pot felt light. As light increases during the summer months, adjust the location of the pot. Then, violet breeders developed hundreds — no, thousands of new varieties, many of which were harder to grow, and as people tried to keep up with all the new types they became expensive and the bubble burst. But here we are in a new decade, and the name of the variety is no longer important. We just collect the latest, inexpensive, easy-to-grow violets by color.

As you pass through the home improvement stores, supermarkets and garden centers over the next several weeks, you will see stacks of colorful 8-by-8, or thereabouts, square boxes boasting beautiful flowers in just a few weeks. Those boxes have either amaryllis or paperwhite narcissus bulbs. They are worth a try. At least for one time.

The amaryllis is fascinating, especially if you have grandchildren or youngsters in your home. Just follow the instructions on the box and after a few weeks, a green stem will emerge from the bulb. It grows slowly at first, and then an inch every couple of days, until it gets to about 18 inches and then the flower bud begins to grow and suddenly you have two or three gorgeous, bell-shaped blossoms. Generally, each flower will last for five or six days. Do not throw the bulb away. Once the leaves and stem have faded, store in a cool, dry and dark place in your basement and replant it next year and you will be rewarded, perhaps with more and larger flowers. If you are really smitten by the amaryllis, next year go online and find vendors who have much larger bulbs that have more flowers, sometimes on two or three stems.

Enjoy your winter plants and be safe.