Cosentino: Talking about tulips

I cannot believe that it is already October. I can already feel those snowflakes beating against my face. What an awful thought that is. As many of my readers know, I really do not like winter. There is no green grass, the trees have no leaves, there are no flowers in the garden to pick for the kitchen table, and just getting around is a challenge.

My first column for fall is generally about cleaning up the garden and getting ready for winter, but we're near bulb-planting time and I think I'll devote this column mostly to tulips. They're wonderful flowers with so many colors, so many variations, and a very long bloom time if you plan correctly. Actually, you can have tulips from about the 1st of April right through the end of May if you plant a few bulbs of each of certain types.

The species sometimes called botanical tulips is first. These are very small plants, seldom more than 12 inches tall, so you need to plant them where the snow doesn't pile up to 3 or 4 feet. These bulbs tend to become perennial more than any other type of tulip. Plant them once and you will have them for a very long time. They are especially beautiful in rock gardens, planted in clusters in spots around the lawn, or just naturalized if you have a large lawn and a large budget. A few years ago, I planted a few bulbs of T. dasystemon under my magnolia tree. Now, each spring, there are hundreds of these three-quarter inch pale yellow and white blossoms everywhere. You probably will not find these bulbs at the local home improvement stores, but here is a good source for these or any other bulb you might be looking for: John Sheeper, 23 Tulip Drive, Bantam, Connecticut, 06750. The phone is 1-800-567-0838. If you are looking for for a great selection, go to their website at johnsheepers.com. I have dealt with this firm and its wholesale division for years.

If you are looking for the earliest variety of a tall tulip, the red (these days it also comes in white or orange) emperor is your best choice. This fiery red blossom, with a mustard-colored base, will reach 24 inches with a good site and good care, and it will be in blossom in our area around the end of April. The name of the next group is the single early tulip. And the name says it all. They are single, one flower per bulb, and start to flower about mid-April and the following several weeks. I think that by the tone of my writing, these do not really excite me. The colors are just not vibrant enough for me. It is a favorite of commercial growers, those of us who plant in boxes in October and keep them in cold storage to develop their roots, and bring them out near the end of March to have flowers by Easter.

Now we come to my favorite tulip, the Darwin hybrid. They blossom from late April to past mid-May. These bulbs have amazingly huge, strong-stemmed flowers. They make beautiful, long-lasting bouquets for the home. The downside of that is that if you do not cut the flowers and let them bloom in the garden and leave the foliage to turn yellow and die back, you have tulips that will bloom for several years. The color palette here is from the purest whites to a very dark purple, nearly black.

The blooms of triumph tulips, a cross between the Darwins and single early tulips, will last and stay in your gardens for years. I remember that in the early 1990s Anne Marie and I took Jessica, then just a teenager, to Holland with us on a business trip, and she fell in love with a nearly black tulip queen of the night, so we bought her half a dozen of the bulbs, and now some 25 years later there are two spots in the garden where that flower pops up around the end of May. I would say that it was a good use of $2.

The single late tulips bring us to the end of May. Parrot tulips are multicolored and fringed. So as I run out of space, I will say that tulips could take another full column, but there are so many other topics.

Be well.