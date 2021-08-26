Cosentino: Talking spuds, taters and french fries

Call them what you want, they are still potatoes. They are, next to rice, the most important starches in our diet. That is changing, too, as potatoes become more available throughout Asia. I have read that China is now the largest producer of them in the world. Can you believe that? And they are probably a major part of the obesity crisis that we have among young folks from 3 to 25. Just look at those trays that pass you by, just chock full of oily fries, as you are sitting at your favorite fast food restaurant. Let’s start at the beginning.

Food historians and scientists believe that the tuber that we now call a potato first grew wild in the Andes mountains of South America in the area that is now Peru. They believe that it was first cultivated in gardens and then farms some 7,000 or 8,000 years ago. By the 14th century they had found their way throughout North and South America. Then it was off to Europe as travel across the Atlantic increased. In his book, “Around the World in Eighty Plants,” Jonathan Drori writes, “In Andean villages, potato planting is a communal project, sustained by beer (made from corn), coca leaves and song.” Sounds like a great way to celebrate the garden.