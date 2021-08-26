Cosentino: Talking spuds, taters and french fries

Call them what you want, they are still potatoes. They are, next to rice, the most important starches in our diet. That is changing, too, as potatoes become more available throughout Asia. I have read that China is now the largest producer of them in the world. Can you believe that? And they are probably a major part of the obesity crisis that we have among young folks from 3 to 25. Just look at those trays that pass you by, just chock full of oily fries, as you are sitting at your favorite fast food restaurant. Let’s start at the beginning.
Food historians and scientists believe that the tuber that we now call a potato first grew wild in the Andes mountains of South America in the area that is now Peru. They believe that it was first cultivated in gardens and then farms some 7,000 or 8,000 years ago. By the 14th century they had found their way throughout North and South America. Then it was off to Europe as travel across the Atlantic increased. In his book, “Around the World in Eighty Plants,” Jonathan Drori writes, “In Andean villages, potato planting is a communal project, sustained by beer (made from corn), coca leaves and song.” Sounds like a great way to celebrate the garden.
Of course, once the conquistadores brought potatoes to Europe, this strange food was not an easy sell. People were skeptical of this weird root that came from the ground. They were afraid, too, because it was a part of the Solanum family of plants, a family where many plants were known for their poisonous qualities. For years, they were simply a curiosity. Many, from the lowly farmer to the rich landowner, saw the value in this crop that could feed so many on so little area. In order to promote their value, some farms actually posted armed guards around their potato crops to convince people of their high value among the upper class. King Frederick the Great of Prussia held public potato banquets to show that the food was fit for a king.
And, for my Irish friends, it was Sir Francis Drake who introduced them to Ireland. Ireland’s climate and plentiful rains produced large crops of the potato. Because they started from a very few plants, and were passed from family to neighbor, all the tubers that grew in Ireland in the early 1800s originated from just a few plants. Those first few plants, dropped off by Drake, were susceptible to the potato blight, as were all propagated from those few. So when the blight hit in the early 1840s, it rendered the entire crop — the mainstay of the Irish diet — inedible. In the famine that followed more than a million and a half people died and another million people emigrated to North America. Over the centuries there have been other crises and famines caused by various foods, but none have ever been greater than the great Irish famine.
Before talking about potatoes in the 21st century, I want to go back to the 19th century for a moment. I want to write about a regional favorite, the salt potato. Salt production was very important in Onondaga County over the years, but especially around the early days of the Erie Canal. The salt springs around the lake were used to produce table salt. Salt brine was laid out on huge trays to dry out. The salt residue was scraped up, ground and packaged to be shipped all over the Northeast via the new Erie Canal. During this time, the early 1800s, the Irish workers would bring a bag of small potatoes to work each day. At lunchtime, you guessed it, they boiled the potatoes in the salt water that they were working with.
This was not only an Irish, Onondaga County phenomenon. Many of my dad’s relatives worked in the salt mines, south of Rochester, in the town of Retsof, and I remember salt potatoes on Aunt Mary’s table. And as I shop at our own Wegmans, the stacks of salt potatoes tell me that we use a lot of them during this season, at our barbecues.
More on potatoes next week.
Be safe. Wear your masks.
Carmen Cosentino operates Cosentino's Florist with his daughter, Jessica. He was elected to the National Floriculture Hall of Fame in 1998, and in 2008, received the Tommy Bright award for lifetime achievements in floral education. In 2016, Carmen and Jessica were presented Teleflora's Tom Butler Award, naming Cosentino's the florist of the year at the company's annual meeting in Hawaii. Carmen can be reached at cosenti@aol.com or (315) 253-5316.