A number of years ago — actually, in 1992 — I was asked to give a seminar on the “Care and Handling of Roses" in Monterey, California. The invitation came from Jim Krone, the executive director of Roses Inc., the organization of Canadian and American greenhouse rose growers. At first I told them that I could not go; it was just a couple of weeks before Mother's Day, and I would be needed in Auburn. They insisted that they wanted my presentation for their annual meeting, and I agreed to go.

I did my presentation on Friday afternoon. I thought that the Friday night banquet was wonderful. It was at the Monterey Bay Aquarium, after a wonderful tour. The surprise was that I was being honored by the rose growers for my work in teaching the subject to retail florists across North America. I was overwhelmed.

The next day was free because I was taking the redeye back to Syracuse. After spending the morning wandering around the docks and the touristy areas of the city, my hosts took me to a nearby town, Castroville, the artichoke capital of North America. It was the days of their annual Artichoke Festival. It was a great event, replete with a parade, music, fun and artichokes cooked in more ways than you ever thought possible.

Yes, it is the artichoke capitol of the world, but let’s put it into perspective. The numbers: Some 40,000 tons of artichokes are grown in the U.S. each year, about 80% of them in Monterey County. In the same length of time, the Egyptians grow some 215,000 tons and the Italians some 450,000 tons. Wow!

Artichokes can be grown from seed, but seldom are. They do not come true to variety and are usually poor producers and subject to pests. Most are produced from cuttings or root division. Today, many are propagated in the lab by micropropagation, or cloning. Everything has become so scientific.

The prime season for artichokes is spring through early summer. But as you know, they are available — as a walk through our supermarkets will prove — nearly all year-round. I have tried to grow them in my garden to no avail. An artichoke planted in the spring will flourish here, but they will not tolerate our cold winters. The flower is produced in the second summer.

Let’s talk about the flower. Actually, the edible part of the plant is the flower bud, before it develops into a flower. The most edible part of the vegetable is the base of the bud, the artichoke heart. That is surrounded by numerous leaf-like things, technically bracts, the base of which is not only edible, but delicious.

Let’s cook one. I like to begin by cutting the stem to about an inch from the base. Then, with shears, I trim off the spiny tips of each bract. Now I am ready to cook. I place them in a steamer, and add a bay leaf, a couple cloves of garlic and a lemon slice in the water to infuse some flavor, and cook until tender.

When tender, the leaves are broken off, held in the fingers by the top, the fleshy ends dipped in mayonnaise, oil and vinegar or any number of other sauces, then scraped between the upper and lower teeth to enjoy the pulp. Great flavor! When the leaves are gone, it is time for the heart. Pry the remaining bracts away and remove the fuzzy choke. Just cut the heart into bite-size pieces and dip in the sauces and enjoy.

I remember my mom cooking artichokes. She began by carefully spreading the leaves of the raw vegetable and scraped out the choke. She would then stuff between the leaves a mixture of breadcrumbs, sausage, garlic, oregano and Parmesan cheese. Then she stood them upright in a just large enough pan of water and baked them. Always a special meal.

A last word: Yes, they are available in cans or frozen. Now is a time to be a purist and wait until you see fresh, bright green and fleshy ones at the market.

In closing, I send my every best wish to all you moms, so often underappreciated, but always loved.