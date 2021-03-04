Cosentino: The artichokes are coming

It is March, and the artichokes are coming. Yes, they are available, as are most of our foods, year-round. But the best artichokes are available from mid-March until late May. That is the shipping season for farms from Castroville, California. What? You have never heard of Castroville? That little town of less than 5,000 people, just a few miles from Monterey, claims itself to be the “Artichoke Capital of the World.” The best guesstimate I can find is that there are some 8,000-10,000 acres planted with them in and around the town.
As with any history, there are differences of opinion as to whether it was the Spanish immigrants to this little town or the Italians who brought them over from their “old country” and began farming them first. For the first 100 or so years, production was on small farms. It was considered to be local, a “California vegetable."
Sometime in the 1920s and 1930s, a few local farmers celebrated the season with an artichoke festival and crowned their first artichoke queen. Believe it or not, Marilyn Monroe was the 1948 queen. As the festival grew, so did sales. That festival has grown into a major event. As a matter of fact, some years ago it had to be moved out of the small town into an arena. Before long, rail shipping of California produce became common, and that vegetable that looks like a flower bud, just ready to open, appeared everywhere. Yes, it does flower. If left on the plant to mature the leaves open wide, and at maturity a beautiful, purple brush-like blossom appears.
I want to come east for a bit. The thousands of Italian immigrants who came here in the early part of the 20th century were disappointed that their staple foods, the artichoke and its first cousin, the cardoon, would not grow here. The season was too short. So they looked for a substitute and found that the common burdock was of the same family, and if properly prepared, was a great substitute. They would take the tender stems of the leaves at the beginning of the season, boil to tenderize and serve them in omelets, make fritters of them and more. My mom knew that we would not eat burdock stems, so we knew them as a special Italian celery. That is what my children knew them as. Got to lie a bit to get them to eat their veggies.
Healthwise, artichokes are good for you. They are high in iodine, a nutrient not found in many vegetables. They are potassium rich and a good source of vitamins A, B and C. They are a dieter’s delight. They have no fat and contain almost no sodium, and a medium artichoke has only about 50 calories. (That is, until we ruin it with all kinds of fattening sauces.)
The artichoke is a perennial plant; that is, the same plant will produce more than one year. It can grow to 6 or 8 feet across and usually attains a height of 3 or 4 feet. Although there are more than 50 varieties of artichokes in cultivation across the world, the green globe, the Italian variety, is the one grown in America. If you are wondering if those little artichokes that we see in packages of 12 or more at the market are from a different variety, they are not. As the main stem grows into one bud, side buds appear along the main stem, very much like a stem of Brussels sprouts.
I remember eating them frequently when we were all together as a family. My mom would cut an inch or so from the top of the bud, remove the stalks and a few of the tough outer leaves, and boil in water with lemon juice, necessary to keep the green color, until she felt they were done. After removing and cooling she would remove the “choke,” that fuzzy stuff in the center just above the base. Then she would fill the center and among the leaves with various mixtures of meats, mushrooms, breadcrumbs, garlic and spices. Of course, a little white wine and Parmesan cheese went into the mixture.
When they appear at the market, be brave and daring and buy a couple. You and your dinner companion will be happy that you did.
Carmen Cosentino operates Cosentino's Florist with his daughter, Jessica. He was elected to the National Floriculture Hall of Fame in 1998, and in 2008, received the Tommy Bright award for lifetime achievements in floral education. In 2016, Carmen and Jessica were presented Teleflora's Tom Butler Award, naming Cosentino's the florist of the year at the company's annual meeting in Hawaii. Carmen can be reached at cosenti@aol.com or (315) 253-5316.