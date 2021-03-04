Cosentino: The artichokes are coming

I want to come east for a bit. The thousands of Italian immigrants who came here in the early part of the 20th century were disappointed that their staple foods, the artichoke and its first cousin, the cardoon, would not grow here. The season was too short. So they looked for a substitute and found that the common burdock was of the same family, and if properly prepared, was a great substitute. They would take the tender stems of the leaves at the beginning of the season, boil to tenderize and serve them in omelets, make fritters of them and more. My mom knew that we would not eat burdock stems, so we knew them as a special Italian celery. That is what my children knew them as. Got to lie a bit to get them to eat their veggies.

Healthwise, artichokes are good for you. They are high in iodine, a nutrient not found in many vegetables. They are potassium rich and a good source of vitamins A, B and C. They are a dieter’s delight. They have no fat and contain almost no sodium, and a medium artichoke has only about 50 calories. (That is, until we ruin it with all kinds of fattening sauces.)