After a lifetime in this business I still marvel, nearly every day, at how people express themselves with flowers. Before my time, many years before, in the Victorian age, people sent bouquets in which every flower conveyed a message. A young man might send a bouquet arranged with a lace doily to hold it together with a red rose, a yellow rose, a daffodil, a red tulip and a stem of heliotrope. And his young lady would know that the red rose said, "I love you," but at the same time that yellow rose meant that he was jealous, perhaps of another young man she was seeing. The daffodil explained that he held her in high regard. The red tulip was a solid declaration of his love and that stem of heliotrope promised faithfulness and devotion.

OK ladies, wouldn’t it be wonderful if we could go back to that era, that idea? Back in 1884, Kate Greenaway compiled a list of all the meanings and had published a beautifully illustrated book. It is still being published from time to time in various formats. It makes great reading when I am having a down day.

Fast-forward to the early 1940s, when I came home from school one day when we were learning about the Great Depression, and I remember asking my Mother why in the world did she and my Dad risk everything to start a flower during so bad a depression. People had no jobs, people were suffering. Her answer is still with me, nearly eight years later: “Carmen, flowers bring joy and happiness into people's lives. Your dad and I believed that if a man had only a dollar, he would be willing to spend 10 cents for a single flower to make the lady in his life happy for a few days.” That is as true today as it was then. I see it every day with folks who come in for just a flower. I see it when people pick up a few flowers at a supermarket or garden center or flower shop.

During the 30 years that I was travelling for Teleflora and FTD, when I got to my hotel room and found a few flowers, I knew that it was going to be a great seminar. I was in a place where the people knew and understood the importance of flowers. Anne Marie and I were spending a few days in northern Italy one year in March. As we exited a restaurant that morning, a man walked up and said, “Happy Woman’s Day,” and pinned a little corsage of yellow acacia flowers on her lapel. That was the first time I heard of International Women's Day.

We seem to have lost that sense of the personal touch. A text message, an email or a Facebook post just does not have the same impact as a few flowers or even a single daffodil. In a few weeks, your tulips and daffodils will be flowering in the garden. Pick a few for your kitchen table for you and your spouse, roommate or friend to enjoy. Then go back to the garden and pick a few more for a neighbor. Just that will make days brighter for both your neighbor and you. We seem to have lost the value of giving a flower “just because.”

There are hundreds of “just because” opportunities to send or take a few flowers to a friend or acquaintance. You do not have to look too far to find a person who has shown you an act of kindness in the past few days — a hair stylist who fit you in at the last minute because you had a sudden “emergency," for example. On Saturday, buy a small bunch of flowers to present to the babysitter who took care of the children so you could go out to dinner.

Remember the friend who lost a spouse or mom or dad a few weeks ago. The flowers from the funeral are gone, and after a period of time the friends and family aren’t dropping by as often. Do not miss that opportunity to take some flowers "just because.”

It does not take a lot to send a few flowers to congratulate someone to remember a promotion, an honor or a retirement. Make someone’s day tomorrow. Get a couple of flowers and go visit.

Be well.