Cosentino: The beginnings and ripening of bananas

The encyclopedias tell us that the banana originated in the areas of Malaysia and Indonesia. They also tell us that this is our oldest cultivated fruit, growing in groves about 8000 B.C. How do they come up with these numbers?

For thousands of years from its beginnings, the banana has worked its way around to nearly every part of the temperate world. Let me correct that, because greenhouse-grown bananas have become the third largest export from Iceland. Yes, they have a thriving greenhouse business in Iceland. One advantage is that they do not have to buy fuel. There are thousands of hot springs and geysers throughout the land, so they simply harness the water and pipe it into the hothouses. Let’s get back to the bananas.

The movement from Southeast Asia to the New World was very slow; a trader took plants to the market in the next town. A family brought some plants from home when they moved a couple of hundred miles to a new town. When it was taking hold in India, it grew and reproduced very fast because the climate was perfect for it. Today, India is the third largest producer of bananas in the world. As it reached the Middle East, it was just a short hop to North Africa and then to southern Europe. Please remember that each few miles took hundreds of years to accomplish.

No one knows who brought the plant to our continent, but when it got here, it thrived so that when the first explorers and settlers began arriving to the lands of Central America and the islands of the Caribbean, they believed that it was a native plant. The banana orchards are called groves. Speaking of proper words, I am sure that most of us know that the fruit comes in bunches, and each bunch is made up of groups of five to 10 individual fruits called hands. But did you know that a single banana is called a finger?

Though there are thousands of varieties, the one that we see most in our supermarkets is the cavendish, a dessert banana, as compared with the plantain, which is generally cooked before being consumed. The banana is about as healthy as it gets when speaking about foods. It is very high in fiber and loaded with potassium, which is very essential in regulating blood pressure. Why the cavendish? Basically, it is a fast grower, a prolific producer, and has few insect or disease issues. But think about it. This banana is the perfect size for a single snack. It has a peel that comes off readily and does not discolor easily so that it remains attractive to the purchaser, at least until it gets home.

But a walk through Wegmans will tell you that there are other varieties as well. That small light yellow banana that is only 4 to 5 inches long and seems to bruise easily is probably the lady finger. It has a sweet and creamy flesh. The thick skin of the red banana starts out red going to maroon and then yellow-orange, and has a sweet flesh often tinged orange or pink.

I have often seen the two small hands of mini-bananas joined together but never realized that they were a variety called praying hands. But there they are, not as sweet as others, but with a distinct vanilla taste. Every one of them is worth trying. I believe that the lady finger is my favorite.

Bananas are harvested totally green and ripen while being transported to your supermarket. The ripening is controlled by using harmless ethylene gas. This is important because we all know how quickly they ripen once we get them home. As a matter of fact, you can use this ethylene gas to ripen them in your own home. Let’s face it: We all know how starchy bananas can be when they are green. That is because in green bananas all the carbohydrates are starches that gradually convert to sugars as they ripen. Be patient: Green bananas ripen in just two or three days. In a hurry? Put the green bananas in a brown paper bag and seal to speed the ripening. To go faster, add a sliced, very ripe tomato and watch the magic. You have just added an ethylene producer. A bright yellow banana is beautiful, but one just turning brown is really delicious.

