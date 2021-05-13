Cosentino: The bountiful possibilities of container gardening

Saturday afternoon, after closing the store, I decided to take a relaxing ride. It had been a very long and tiring week. Mother’s Day and Valentine’s Day are high points in the florist’s year. Yes, it is tough, but it is exhilarating. I think that it is the “highs" of these weeks that keep me working. I headed to Ithaca for the Friends of Tompkins County Public Library Book Sale.
I first stopped by the Collector’s Corner, a separate room at the sale where premium books are displayed. These are not included in the low sale prices. There was little of interest — until I spotted a box of American Gardening, a weekly magazine from the 1890s. I picked up a small handful; they were only a dime apiece. I enjoy the horticultural ads from 130 years ago. I like to see how their problems are different from ours, or should I say the same as ours.
As regular readers will remember, at least three or four times each season I talk about container gardening, about how beautiful flowers can be in decorative pots, and how you can move them around depending on sunlight needs. And most of all, for those of us with tired backs, no more kneeling next to flower beds to pull all those weeds. With the containers a couple of feet off the ground and the fact that there are very few weeds in them, there is virtually no tough weeding. For about the last dozen years I have been growing a dozen pots of basil in 12-inch pots next to my patio; each is a different variety and I think you would be amazed to taste the differences between the basils.
One of my treasures that afternoon was a book about container gardening, “The Bountiful Container." The subtitle is "The bible for small-space gardeners who want to grow what they eat." It was not about flowers in containers, it was about vegetables, fruits and herbs growing in pails, and baskets, producing beautiful and tasty edibles. I headed home.
Then, as I turned from Skillet to Dunning, I saw a side lawn on the right that had, perhaps, 75 four- and five-gallon pails for veggie growing. I have watched my friend expand from a few pails over the years to a fantastic hobby. This year I will start with just 18 pails. I have just the area, with three-quarters sun on a brick pad that presently has no other use. I know that my pails will need drainage holes in the bottom, lots of them. It does not have to be a pail. Any old container will do, so long as it has drainage. I have seen an old colander, painted red, hanging on a porch and filled with trailing thyme. Think porch boxes, flower pots and wine barrels. Let your imagination run.
A good garden soil will do if you have an excess of it. If you are starting small, a trip to Home Depot for a bag or two of potting soil will suffice. I am fortunate to have a large compost pile where we toss soil from unsold plants, or soil from our repotting and so on. With a bit of work, I will break it up and throw it through a screen I made from 2-by-4s and cover it with hardware cloth, with half-inch squares. I get rid of stones, unwanted roots and weeds, organics that did not compost. Remember, the soil must have good drainage and must retain moisture. Is that not a paradox? I could go on and on, but the rest of it is the same as you would observe in any gardening project that you undertake. Place your containers where each variety gets the right amount of sun.
Remember that you will need to water more. And though plants will need to be fertilized, it will be a little different. And, as with any garden, the insects will enjoy your efforts. If you spray, please remember to use the proper insecticides, those formulated for use on edibles. There are several of them, such as the pyrethrums that are made from chrysanthemums and rotenone, made from various legumes. There are insecticidal soaps, as well.
Next week we will look at fruits and vegetables that work well in containers.
Eat well and be well.
Carmen Cosentino operates Cosentino's Florist with his daughter, Jessica. He was elected to the National Floriculture Hall of Fame in 1998, and in 2008, received the Tommy Bright award for lifetime achievements in floral education. In 2016, Carmen and Jessica were presented Teleflora's Tom Butler Award, naming Cosentino's the florist of the year at the company's annual meeting in Hawaii. Carmen can be reached at cosenti@aol.com or (315) 253-5316.