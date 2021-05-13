Cosentino: The bountiful possibilities of container gardening

One of my treasures that afternoon was a book about container gardening, “The Bountiful Container." The subtitle is "The bible for small-space gardeners who want to grow what they eat." It was not about flowers in containers, it was about vegetables, fruits and herbs growing in pails, and baskets, producing beautiful and tasty edibles. I headed home.

Then, as I turned from Skillet to Dunning, I saw a side lawn on the right that had, perhaps, 75 four- and five-gallon pails for veggie growing. I have watched my friend expand from a few pails over the years to a fantastic hobby. This year I will start with just 18 pails. I have just the area, with three-quarters sun on a brick pad that presently has no other use. I know that my pails will need drainage holes in the bottom, lots of them. It does not have to be a pail. Any old container will do, so long as it has drainage. I have seen an old colander, painted red, hanging on a porch and filled with trailing thyme. Think porch boxes, flower pots and wine barrels. Let your imagination run.