Cosentino: The colors of cauliflower

Over the past year or so, cauliflower has been the “go to” vegetable. As a matter of fact, I have been enjoying it more than ever. No, I have not tried the cauliflower pizza crust, but I will admit that it does sound interesting. Let’s start at the beginning.
Cauliflower is a member of the crucifer family of plants, right up there with cabbage, broccoli and broccoli rabe. All are delicious and have had their place in popularity. Most are in their prime in our gardens from early August until late September. Broccoli was at its height in popularity in the 1980s. Within the next few years its popularity plummeted when President George H.W. Bush gave his opinion of the dark green veggie. He just did not like it. All vegetables rise and fall in popularity at the whim of a famous person, a bad report about safety or a good or bad nutritional report, or just because people got tired of it. Cauliflower may go the way of many others because of price. Have you seen the very small size but very high prices of the heads at the supermarkets?
Speaking of supermarkets, here are a few hints about shopping for this veggie. The white should have a white or creamy white color and the curds should be free of black spots or brown blemishes. When in your refrigerator, they should not be in there very long, as they may show some browning,
I think that I will put a few plants in my garden this summer. As a matter of fact, I saw some good-looking small plants at one of our local garden centers a few nights ago. But do heed my annual warning about setting plants out too early. You should not get too early a start. The plants will sit there in the cold soil, in danger of being killed by a frost or a freeze, until the ground warms up and it is the proper time to plant. Then, the new plants will take off like a shot while those early ones, if they are still alive, try to catch up.
As with many other living plants, a cauliflower is not just a cauliflower. There are several very distinctive types and hundreds upon hundreds of varieties. The plant’s name translates into “cabbage flower” in Italian. White cauliflower is what most of us know, the one we see most when we are shopping. This has a very large head of tight white buds, called curds. It is all surrounded by large, dark green leaves. When cooked, they become crumbly, good for ricing and making pizza crust.
We don’t often see green cauliflower. As a matter of fact, last fall I saw it at the Ithaca Farmers Market. It was labeled as a broccoli. It is not. Aside from the color, the main difference between this and the white cauliflower is taste. The green is much sweeter and has a milder taste than its white cousin; it's a really good choice for folks who might not like white. In contrast to the white, green is more fibrous, similar to broccoli.
And then there is the purple. It has a very striking color. It really is deep purple. Some cooks do not like it because it may turn grayish when boiled. I find that it retains its color when steamed. It is the mildest of all the cauliflowers. As with all the rest of the family, purple cauliflowers are loaded with nutrients and low in carbs, and have virtually no fats. The purple has another value: The color comes from an antioxidant that has been linked to reducing cardiovascular disease.
Among the hundreds of recipes, I like mine steamed. It is quick and easy. I will take a large head of cauliflower and remove the leaves. Then I separate the whole head into florets and rinse them. Now, with water boiling, I put them into a bamboo steaming basket and cook until tender. Keep watch on them; they cook quickly and you want some firmness. When cool, I cut some of the florets into smaller pieces, remove the hard stem and mash the pieces with a fork, thus ricing them. I can dress it with my favorite salad dressing, oil and vinegar or butter and Parmesan cheese. I dress the larger pieces with good olive oil and Parmesan with some ground black pepper.
Be well!
Carmen Cosentino operates Cosentino's Florist with his daughter, Jessica. He was elected to the National Floriculture Hall of Fame in 1998, and in 2008, received the Tommy Bright award for lifetime achievements in floral education. In 2016, Carmen and Jessica were presented Teleflora's Tom Butler Award, naming Cosentino's the florist of the year at the company's annual meeting in Hawaii. Carmen can be reached at cosenti@aol.com or (315) 253-5316.