Cosentino: The colors of cauliflower

Over the past year or so, cauliflower has been the “go to” vegetable. As a matter of fact, I have been enjoying it more than ever. No, I have not tried the cauliflower pizza crust, but I will admit that it does sound interesting. Let’s start at the beginning.

Cauliflower is a member of the crucifer family of plants, right up there with cabbage, broccoli and broccoli rabe. All are delicious and have had their place in popularity. Most are in their prime in our gardens from early August until late September. Broccoli was at its height in popularity in the 1980s. Within the next few years its popularity plummeted when President George H.W. Bush gave his opinion of the dark green veggie. He just did not like it. All vegetables rise and fall in popularity at the whim of a famous person, a bad report about safety or a good or bad nutritional report, or just because people got tired of it. Cauliflower may go the way of many others because of price. Have you seen the very small size but very high prices of the heads at the supermarkets?

Speaking of supermarkets, here are a few hints about shopping for this veggie. The white should have a white or creamy white color and the curds should be free of black spots or brown blemishes. When in your refrigerator, they should not be in there very long, as they may show some browning,