Driving back from the pharmacy a few nights ago after spending more than a few pennies and dimes, my thoughts went back to the days when we did not have the conveniences of a pharmacy within a few blocks of our homes. What did Native Americans do when they became ill? What did our forebears do in the “old country”?

As I went to the internet, I saw that there were hundreds of articles that answered my questions, and interestingly enough, many of the references referred to plants in our own yards, to the trees and shrubs that line our streets. Trees like horse chestnut, black walnut and birch were the pharmacies of the tribes that came before us in this great land. Would you think of burdocks as being a cure for something? Even that pesky dandelion has value, as does nettle, witch hazel and the common plantain.

But one must be aware that there are bad plants mixed in with the good. Foxglove is a beautiful plant that is useful when properly treated, but deadly to the person who ingests plant parts. Before going any further, let it be known that I have no medical training and do not suggest you try these cures. This article is purely informational. It is not meant to be medical advice, but to broaden your interest in all living plants.

Let us begin with the explanation of some important medical terms. I believe that many of my readers know these meanings, but I write them for the rest of us. Plants that are antiseptic destroy the bacteria that cause infections. Digestives improve the process of digestion, diuretics improve the flow of urine, laxatives relieve constipation and a purgative is a very strong laxative.

Many plants are useful for warding off coughs and colds. Some of my older readers might think back to second and third grades during the Depression and World War II years. Now, close your eyes. Can you smell the garlic? During the winter months, every classroom seemed to have more than a few classmates who wore strings of crushed garlic as necklaces to ward off those illnesses. Can you smell it?

Goldenrod is a weed that is a beautiful flower in our arrangements. It seems to be everywhere during the late summer. Today, thanks to the world we live in, it is available in flower shops nearly the whole year. I like it as a filler flower, especially in bouquets of orange lilies. Can you imagine paying more than a dollar and a quarter per stem for a weed that seems to grow everywhere? An astringent and a diuretic, it also promotes sweating. An infusion of the leaves and flowers can alleviate flatulence, and it increases sweating in fevers. Native Americans used the dried leaves to make tea.

Common parsley is for more than garnishing that stew or adding flavor to a sauce. A tea made from the dried leaves and the seeds promotes kidney action, and it has been used to treat kidney stones. In any form, it aids in digestion and lessens flatulence. Several references indicated that it could be used as an eyewash.

And now we come to my favorite enemy weed, the dandelion. I just do not understand why this weed always wins the war, even though I prevail through the battles. An infusion of this digestive, made from its roots, can be used to promote the flow of bile and to stimulate both liver and kidney functions. Tender leaves are used in salads, and older leaves cooked and served as a vegetable. I understand that the flowers make an excellent wine.

Speaking of wine, many of us enjoy our elderberry wine, though I am partial to elderberry jam. But it has dozens of other uses, some of them common to the above plants, and it is particularly good to promote sweating and as a diuretic. Did you know that an ointment made from the leaves can be used to treat sprains and bruises? Elderberries can be cooked into a juice or made into a syrup, both of which are used to treat colds or as laxatives.

Don’t we all love our peppermint candies, and our Schnapps. But the list of homegrown medical uses is amazing. Various sources indicate that it is an antispasmodic, antiseptic and anesthetic. Peppermint tea aids in digestion and relieves flatulence. It calms intestinal cramps, nausea and heartburn.