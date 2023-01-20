Cosentino: The deer are coming back

Well, we are just a couple of months away from the deer problem, and as the old saying goes, “Being forewarned is to be forearmed.” So, let’s look at the problem. It is important to realize that in our area this animal can present the homeowner and especially the gardener with problems year-round, but primarily from mid-March through late October and even into November. Deer are the animals that create the most problems for home gardeners and, yes, farmers. Yes, they are a beautiful and a graceful creature. But why do they have to choose my garden to munch in?

The animal creating all the havoc in this area is the white-tailed deer (Odocoileus virginianus). It is the most common of the large mammals hunted in New York state. Not native to New York, the white-tail deer was introduced years ago by hunters. That may be more lore than fact. An article by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation says that a century ago, there were about half a million of them in the U.S. I wonder who counts them. Today, the U.S. population is estimated to be about 35 million.

By now you may be wondering how long these critters live — how long you will have to put up with the one who is always visiting your garden? Well, first of all, their lifespan in the wild seems to be 4.5 years. That depends, of course, on the number of hunters, automobiles and trucks they meet along the way. Female deer tend to live longer than male. So, every few years you will be dealing with a new challenger.

Before you can attack the problem, you need to be able to identify it. You need to know that it is not a fox, a brown bear or even a rabbit. Most deer damage is caused by the deer browsing around or trampling plants. Branches, an inch or smaller in diameter, showing torn or shredded leaves or twigs have probably been visited by deer. Deer do not have upper front teeth and so must bite onto the branch and tear it off. Normally, deer do not leave tooth damage. During the fall, male deer typically damage the bark of small trees as they rub their antlers to get the velvet off during the fall breeding season. And, knowing what they look like, identifying deer droppings is a sure sign.

Let’s look at some remedies. I solved my major deer problem by putting up a temporary fence from April 1 until the end of May. My main deer problem is that the deer in my neighborhood are partial to tulip buds and flowers. And I have a lot of those. So, two fence posts, part of my landscape, are there year-round. It is easy to tack up a 5-foot fence that keeps them out. It comes down when the tulips are no longer there.

Of course, the battle does not end there. Since the deer have a very sensitive sense of smell, I use that knowledge and throughout my yard there are plantings and pots of smelly plants. Particularly offensive to the white-tails are sage, parsley and oregano.

You can use other plants in your defense, plants that are uncomfortable to the deer. Thorny varieties of roses come to mind. And if you have ever had to go through a hedge of barberry bushes, you will understand how uncomfortable they can be. No matter how tough the hide, these will do the job if interspersed in different areas of your garden.

We do not hear much about witch hazel these days, but it is a good shrub for our purposes, as are azaleas and the burning bush (Euonymus alata).

To round out the list, let’s look at easy-to-grow perennials that deer seem to shun for one reason or another. Of course, feverfew and lavender are at the top of the list for smelly plants. Lastly, I wonder how they know to shun lily of the valley and the Christmas and Lenten roses. They are poisonous.

And then there are animal repellents, sprays, traps and lights.

