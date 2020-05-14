Cosentino: The differences between annuals, biennials and perennials

Moving on, here are a few words about biennials. This is a plant that is sown in the spring and grows all summer long, with little chance of flowering that first year. In the second year, it flourishes with a wonderful show of flowers, and then in the third year, if it flowers at all, it will most probably be a disappointment. Why biennials? Because there are some wonderful ones out there that are different from annuals and perennials. Think about the tall and stately hollyhock. Then, who can forget the forget-me-not? Yes, pun intended. Foxglove, Canterbury bells and sweet William round out my list of favorites. But the aquilegia, the columbine, is by far my favorite plant in this group.

There is no annual or biennial that will ever match the stately beauty of the delphinium! That is why we have such a love affair with perennials. Perennials are that class of herbaceous flowering plants that bloom year after year after year. There are many that I really like. My all-time favorite perennial is the delphinium. At one point, when we were doing a lot of growing, I had nearly a quarter acre of them. I loved the Pacific giant hybrids. Legend has it that a couple of California flower growers were driving through Auburn in the late 1930s and spotted some fantastic delphiniums growing at Clarke’s Florist right here in Auburn. Reggie Clarke had developed them from some English varieties. It was from these plants that they developed the Pacifics.