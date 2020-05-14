Cosentino: The differences between annuals, biennials and perennials

While most readers understand most of the terminology that I use in my columns, there are often questions about one or another of them. So today I thought that I would start a glossary of terms we use in gardening, whether it be for the garden outdoors or those wonderful indoor plants that we cherish so much. I hope that I will not bore the most knowledgeable of my readers. But having all of us on the same page will make some of my comments more meaningful to everyone.
Certainly, one question that I very often get is to describe the differences between annual plants, biennial and perennial plants. I want to give you more than a dictionary explanation, but some words on the whys and wherefores of each class of plants.
The annual is, of course, the workhorse of the American garden. Simply put, an annual is a plant that lives for one growing cycle, from planting of the seed to growth and then on to flowering, and then it dies. Examples of annuals are marigolds, zinnias and petunias. Nasturtiums, celosia and cleome are annuals, too. Basil and parsley are examples of annual herbs. The advantage of using annuals is primarily in cost. They are much less expensive, per plant, than biennials and perennials. They are more readily available, too. Personally, I feel that the greatest advantage is being able to change the look of your garden or flower beds or porch pots every season. I also feel that many annuals, when properly cared for, are showier than other plants.
Moving on, here are a few words about biennials. This is a plant that is sown in the spring and grows all summer long, with little chance of flowering that first year. In the second year, it flourishes with a wonderful show of flowers, and then in the third year, if it flowers at all, it will most probably be a disappointment. Why biennials? Because there are some wonderful ones out there that are different from annuals and perennials. Think about the tall and stately hollyhock. Then, who can forget the forget-me-not? Yes, pun intended. Foxglove, Canterbury bells and sweet William round out my list of favorites. But the aquilegia, the columbine, is by far my favorite plant in this group.
There is no annual or biennial that will ever match the stately beauty of the delphinium! That is why we have such a love affair with perennials. Perennials are that class of herbaceous flowering plants that bloom year after year after year. There are many that I really like. My all-time favorite perennial is the delphinium. At one point, when we were doing a lot of growing, I had nearly a quarter acre of them. I loved the Pacific giant hybrids. Legend has it that a couple of California flower growers were driving through Auburn in the late 1930s and spotted some fantastic delphiniums growing at Clarke’s Florist right here in Auburn. Reggie Clarke had developed them from some English varieties. It was from these plants that they developed the Pacifics.
But there are others. Think of the golden yellow yarrow plant. It grew along the roadsides for years throughout Cayuga County. A wonderful fresh flower, it dries nicely for fall bouquets. Some of us think of the thistle as a weed. Yet it has a showy flower and it is a perennial that keeps on giving. The dried seed pods are wonderful for winter wreaths and arrangements in the house. How many of us think of the milkweed plant as a real pest? But again, it has pods that can be dried and used for winter bouquets.
Peonies are perennials, as are black-eyed Susans that have lovely 4- and 5-inch flowers from midsummer until frost. And who can forget the beautiful chrysanthemum that is so important from late August through the earliest frosts. Is there a more beautiful plant to have in pots on the patio, or to welcome people to your front door? Perennials are wonderful if you want to plant something that will produce flowers year after year without having to invest in new plants each year. But be sure to remember that while you are not planting each spring, there is a lot of work keeping weeds down, dividing plants and even replacing some each year.
Carmen Cosentino operates Cosentino's Florist with his daughter, Jessica. He was elected to the National Floriculture Hall of Fame in 1998, and in 2008, received the Tommy Bright award for lifetime achievements in floral education. In 2016, Carmen and Jessica were presented Teleflora's Tom Butler Award, naming Cosentino's the florist of the year at the company's annual meeting in Hawaii. Carmen can be reached at cosenti@aol.com or (315) 253-5316.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!