Cosentino: The end of an era on Dunning Avenue

You do not see it much anymore, but in Auburn’s history, when there were many more small businesses than we have today, you would always find similar businesses right across the street or next to each other.
Some of us, I am sure, will remember that Dowd and Leo’s thrived right across the street from Egbert's. Bramley’s was right around the corner from Kalet’s, The Big Store was a short stone’s throw away from Hislop's, and Cosentino’s was directly across the street from Shaw and Boehler’s.
In the latter case, not only were the businesses straight across from each other, but each owner family lived next to his flower shop. And the stores were positioned so that each home was directly across from the other’s flower shop. Our readers who have been in business will realize the irony of it. Each morning as I sat down to breakfast and my first cup of coffee, all I could see was Win’s flower shop. I am assuming his only view was my store.
First, a bit of history, because I am frequently asked how did two of Auburn’s largest flower shops come to be across from each other? I will answer the next question — “Do you guys get along at all?" — later in this column.
It all started about 1885. Much of the land on South Division Street from Chapman Avenue to the Paul’s Creek area was owned by a prominent Auburn citizen, David M. Dunning. And on one plot he erected, as many wealthy people did in those days, greenhouses to provide decoration and even food for their homes. Dunning always wanted roses on his table, and he had a passion for European varieties of grapes. Then, in late 1893, he hired an English gardener, George Dobbs, who was working at a greenhouse in New Jersey. Dobbs and Dunning made an agreement that Dobbs could open a greenhouse, nursery and flower shop on the property. Before too long, Dobbs was building more large greenhouses. The business thrived. In the mid 1890s, Dobbs invited his son to join him, and things went very well — until the arguments began. The son went across the street and built two very large 24-by-250-foot greenhouses, the largest in New York state at that time, and shortly after World War I they put each other out of business. In 1921, Dunning sold the east side of the street to Winfield H. Boehler. In 1926, Boehler partnered with Earl Shaw, of Cortland, and Shaw & Boehler was born. Twelve years later, the Cosentinos moved in across the street.
In all those years since then, there has been more friendship than rivalry. We had different shares of the market — the Cosentino business was centered in the west parts of Auburn, especially, as was recently written in a police history, in the Italian colony, and the Boehler business was at the other end of town. As businesses on both sides of the street grew, they had different design styles, catered to different Auburnians, though we now realize that we had many of the same customers. The same people wanted different things, and Dunning Avenue offered two choices. Our choices were different, but equally beautiful.
We were similar in more ways than we were different. My friend Win took over for his father and I took over from my Mom, with Anne Marie, in 1962. I loved (as did my kids) seeing Win's old FTD flower truck parked in front on display, or tooling around Auburn. He was active in the Owasco-Fleming Kiwanis, and I in my Lions Club.
Back to the subject at hand. Carolyn Boehler stopped her business as of July 1, although she is planning to have a Christmas in July sale sometime during the month. I am sure that it will be a success because I have seen many beautiful decorations that will be needing a home. I hope that you will support that sale.
As we of the older generation cooperated and got along, seeing Tina and Jessica’s friendship has been heartwarming. For the past seven to 10 years, they have simply called back and forth if they needed a particular flower or container. As a matter of fact, not too long ago, Tina, or was it Emily, came in with a few carnations in her hand, saying, "I am out of blue paint." She sprayed them and then she was gone. If I had to make an analogy of our relationship, we were two neighbors who could come over any time to borrow a cup of sugar from each other when needed, and never expecting to get paid for being friendly.
I will end this column by saying that I will miss the competition and the friendliness. It has been a good 88 years.
Be safe!
Carmen Cosentino operates Cosentino's Florist with his daughter, Jessica. He was elected to the National Floriculture Hall of Fame in 1998, and in 2008, received the Tommy Bright award for lifetime achievements in floral education. In 2016, Carmen and Jessica were presented Teleflora's Tom Butler Award, naming Cosentino's the florist of the year at the company's annual meeting in Hawaii. Carmen can be reached at cosenti@aol.com or (315) 253-5316.