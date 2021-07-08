Cosentino: The end of an era on Dunning Avenue

You do not see it much anymore, but in Auburn’s history, when there were many more small businesses than we have today, you would always find similar businesses right across the street or next to each other.

Some of us, I am sure, will remember that Dowd and Leo’s thrived right across the street from Egbert's. Bramley’s was right around the corner from Kalet’s, The Big Store was a short stone’s throw away from Hislop's, and Cosentino’s was directly across the street from Shaw and Boehler’s.

In the latter case, not only were the businesses straight across from each other, but each owner family lived next to his flower shop. And the stores were positioned so that each home was directly across from the other’s flower shop. Our readers who have been in business will realize the irony of it. Each morning as I sat down to breakfast and my first cup of coffee, all I could see was Win’s flower shop. I am assuming his only view was my store.

First, a bit of history, because I am frequently asked how did two of Auburn’s largest flower shops come to be across from each other? I will answer the next question — “Do you guys get along at all?" — later in this column.