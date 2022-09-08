Cosentino: The evolution of sympathy flowers

Everything in the flower business changes slowly. And changes are in both directions, good and bad.

I remember when we would deliver four to six pieces to the maternity wards at Auburn Memorial and Mercy hospitals nearly every day. Over a long period of time that has changed. Hospital stays of six days are unheard of today. I have been told that when I was born in the 30s, a nine-day stay was normal. Stays of a day or two are more the norm now. The same is true of many hospital visits. In and out or outpatient surgery is prevalent. That is the downside of it.

At the same time home and apartment deliveries have gone through the roof. I attribute that in part to the fact that flowers are much more visible today. Supermarkets have great displays and have, indeed, taken sales away from the traditional retail florist. On the other side of the coin, those outlets have shown everyone that flowers are OK. They are visible, inexpensive enough so that you can put a bunch, without thought, into your cart. They are there right in front of you. All that visibility has increased awareness of flowers and led to an increase in flower shops sales. Now some grocers sell mass-produced arrangements. If it is to be a gift, the buyer has a choice. Do I want to deliver it in a plastic or paper bag or should I spend a little more and have it individually designed, gift wrapped and delivered like a real gift. Florist sales have increased significantly in this area. Image is important.

The most rapid change I have seen in years is in the area of sympathy flowers. It began a few years ago and accelerated during the pandemic. People began thinking about costs and time and value of calling hours and services. It was already happening, but not really a trend. But then, COVID hit, and it became a trend. We needed to consider these because mourners could not gather, wearing facemasks was a hinderance, and church services, in many cases, prohibited.

All of this has led to some changes in the use of flowers. The age-old reasons for not sending flowers still persist: flowers die, flowers are expensive, they’re a waste and my favorite one, “George won’t know that they are there.” Of course, George will not know that the flowers are there. He won’t know which visitors came either. George is dead! We visit the calling hours, and we send flowers to bring brightness to the mourners. They need a lift and that comes from a handshake, a few kind words, or a bouquet of flowers.

Gone are the huge pieces from friends, the family is now ordering them. Gone are those impressive traditional funeral baskets. You are ordering home style garden bouquets and baskets of blooms. These can go home with family members or friends. I was at the wake of a friend in Oklahoma City months ago. There were, literally, dozens of bouquets. And as people went through the family line, they were asked to take a flower out of any arrangement as they departed, as a memento of their friend. By end of the visiting hours, all those beautiful arrangements created by talented floral designers looked very sad. But several hundred people went to sleep that night with a flower on their pillow, a remembrance of a good friend.

It has been a long way since I delivered my first funeral piece, when calling hours were for two or three days, with many flowers and often in the family living room.

I hope that I have explained what is happening in the world of flowers, especially in the world of flowers and sympathy. Remember that in times of need, flowers help to heal the hurt. And while we concentrate our thoughts on flowers to be sent to the services. There is another time when flowers are needed, desperately needed, and that is in the weeks when everything is over with, and visitors are not visiting and the spouse or child or a loved one is alone or sad or in need of a bit of love. That is the time to call your florist and have some brightness delivered. If nothing else it might be time to knock on her door with a small bunch of flowers.

Be well.