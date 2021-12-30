Cosentino: The forgotten importance of trees

Sometimes it takes an incident to remind you of something that you have not thought about for a long time.

On a recent Monday morning, I had a revelation that made me realize that I had not paid attention to trees in this column for a very long time. Trees. They are all around us. Yet we seldom “see” them. On that particular Monday morning, Herb, my valued assistant, came into my office and asked, "Did you know that the large black walnut standing next to the fudge kitchen is more than 80 feet tall?" I asked how he came upon this tidbit of information, and he said that the wind blew it over the past weekend, and it was lying across our warehouse building that is about 80 feet long. So began my current interest in trees.

Of course, we all know that the pines are cut and used for our flooring, and dates, pomegranates and olives feed us. In my day, every kid knew the value of balsa wood. We could not build our model airplanes without it. As a matter of fact, in early October I was looking for balsa wood for a project at the shop. It was very difficult to find. Probably because kids today are too busy with their electronic games and Legos to build models. Let’s look at some other trees.

I am certain that when many readers see the name of the first tree I am going to write about, cinchona, you will wonder where this column is going. While you may not recognize the name of the source, you will recognize the important drug that comes from it: quinine. That’s right, the important drug that assists in the cure of malaria, the scourge for hundreds of years of populations in the warmer countries of the southern hemisphere. The value of the tree stems from the 17th century, when missionaries in in South America realized that there was virtually no malaria in Peru and Ecuador, where the trees originated. Slowly the value spread, but there was no real effort to develop an important cure for malaria until during World War II, when thousands of Allied soldiers fighting in the South Pacific contracted the disease. In 1944, a synthesized quinine was developed that is still in use today in the fight against that terrible disease. Since 1944, it has been used to help in the treatment of other diseases. Some of us know it because it is the flavoring of the tonic water so important to us in our gin and tonics!

Many of us, for different reasons, know the value of our maple trees. It might be because your favorite bedroom set is made of maple wood, or perhaps because you start every morning with a splash of maple syrup on your pancakes. Indeed, there are two different types of maple syrup: the one that most of us use, which is fake (artificial) maple syrup, and the real thing. It is easy to spot the difference on the grocer’s shelf if you read the label. If the label says “maple syrup” it is most probably the real deal, unadulterated maple syrup from real maple trees. The others are not supposed to use those words because their base is high fructose corn syrup, with added caramel and artificial flavoring. A second difference is the price. As you might expect, the real thing costs about triple as much per ounce.

In checking the internet, I found that 70% of the population prefers the taste of the artificial. It is interesting to note that the artificial has a sweeter taste than the real syrup. Of course, we all know that Americans have a “sweet tooth.” Though I occasionally buy a bottle of the real thing, I almost always have bought Aunt Jemima, or whatever the new name is (Pearl Milling Co.). I guess I have that American “sweet tooth.”

I also found that Canada and the U.S. are the major producers of maple syrup. Quebec, Canada, leads the group with about 8 million gallons a year, with Vermont in second place with about a million gallons of the real thing.

We will look at some other trees next week.

I wish you a very happy New Year’s Day and a wonderful 2022. Mask up. Stay safe.

Carmen Cosentino operates Cosentino's Florist in Auburn with his daughter, Jessica. He was elected to the National Floriculture Hall of Fame in 1998, and in 2008, received the Tommy Bright award for lifetime achievements in floral education. In 2016, Carmen and Jessica were presented Teleflora's Tom Butler Award, naming Cosentino's the florist of the year at the company's annual meeting in Hawaii. Carmen can be reached at cosenti@aol.com or (315) 253-5316.

