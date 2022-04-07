Cosentino: The lily and other Easter flowers

This is a wonderful time of year. Winter is trying to hang on, but it is losing the battle because spring will win. It is coming. Think about it: After more than five months of snow and freezing weather and dark days, we will soon have longer and brighter days, grasses growing and the garden sprouting and then blossoming. And to start it all off, in just a week Passover begins, and two days later we will be celebrating Easter. What a glorious time of year. Let’s talk about Easter flowers, starting with the wonderful and fragrant Easter lily, with its large trumpet-shaped white flowers.

Most often displayed as a plant, the lily is a great value. With proper care, that bulb will blossom for you in your garden year after year. Once the flowers have gone and the leaves turn yellow and wilt away, cut the stem 4 or 5 inches above the base and dry it out. Just put it in a cool, dark place and forget it for a month or two. Then, when the ground has warmed a bit, knock it out of its pot and plant it in your garden, where it will get a lot of filtered light. Chances are that you will be rewarded with flowers sometime in August and, in following years, in June.

As I looked for the Christian symbolism of the lily, I found that depending on the part of the world you are in, and the sect of your belief, it might take several columns to cover the topic. Two thoughts, though, that stood out to me were the belief that they were the white flower that sprouted as Eve’s remorseful tears fell to the ground. Others believe that the lilies first grew where the tears and blood fell to the ground as Jesus died on the cross.

Actually, the Easter lily, Lilium longiflorum, is a native of several islands south of Japan. They appeared in Great Britain late in the 18th century and made their way, by the early 20th, to Bermuda. There they were produced in large quantities, many of them shipped to the United States as cut flowers, and called Bermuda lilies.

Though not the exact same species of plant as the crown of thorns, sometimes called Christ thorn, it is a very close relative of that plant and is available as a wonderful and showy house plant. Sort of a first cousin of our wonderful poinsettia, the Euphorbia millii, is readily available in flower shops and garden centers. The stems are covered with forbidding-looking thorns and from time to time throughout the year, you will be rewarded with dozens of small, bright, red, yellow or pink blossoms. The crown of thorns makes a wonderful houseplant because it adapts easily to the temperatures and light conditions in our homes. It likes a sunny window where it will get three to four hours of bright sunlight each day. That is a tough thing to have in Auburn during the winter, but it will still thrive in a brightly lighted room. It does well at 65 to 75 degrees.

Let the plant dry out a bit between waterings. I like to take this plant to the sink and run water through it for a couple of minutes and then let it drain before returning it to its place. Because you are watering at the sink, you will be removing precious food that the plant needs. So you should fertilize it every couple of weeks with half the suggested strength of the liquid fertilizer you are using. When repotting, use a soil that drains well. The plant does not do well in soggy soil.

I cannot finish an article about Easter plants and flowers without mentioning one of my favorite flowers of all times, the passion flower. Each blossom lasts but a day, but the significance is tied to Easter.

The flower is purple: the color of the season of Lent. The five sepals and five petals: the 10 apostles present with Jesus during his passion, excluding Peter and Judas. The three stigmas: the three nails that held Jesus to the cross. The five anthers: the five wounds of Jesus (hands, feet and side.) The filaments: the crown of thorns. The leaves three points: the Holy Trinity. The vine: God’s attachment to the earth.

Beat COVID, wear your mask.

Carmen Cosentino operates Cosentino's Florist in Auburn with his daughter, Jessica. He was elected to the National Floriculture Hall of Fame in 1998, and in 2008, received the Tommy Bright award for lifetime achievements in floral education. In 2016, Carmen and Jessica were presented Teleflora's Tom Butler Award, naming Cosentino's the florist of the year at the company's annual meeting in Hawaii. Carmen can be reached at cosenti@aol.com or (315) 253-5316.

