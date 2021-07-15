Cosentino: The long history and legacy of the rose

The rose has a long and colorful history. They have been around, it seems, forever. Actually, they have! Fossil evidence tells us that our favorite plant has been on this earth for between 25 million and 30 million years — I have no clue how they can pinpoint numbers like that. But that is the consensus. While there are not many more than 150 species, they are found in nearly every area of the northern hemisphere. Some references say that cultivation began in China some 5,000 years ago.

I am sure that some of my readers will remember that our own Hoopes Park was, for many years, from the late 1920s through the mid-1950s, a magnificent rose garden. It was, indeed, one of the test gardens for the famous Jackson & Perkins rose company that was situated in Newark. As those lovely maples and oaks grew and blotted out the sun, this beautiful flower no longer flourished.

Roses were the symbols of two English pretenders to the throne, the Lancasters and the Yorks. In what became known as the War of the Roses, the house of Lancaster was symbolized by a red rose, Rosa gallica, and the Yorks by a white rose, Rosa alba. The war lasted for about 42 years.