Cosentino: The long history and legacy of the rose

The rose has a long and colorful history. They have been around, it seems, forever. Actually, they have! Fossil evidence tells us that our favorite plant has been on this earth for between 25 million and 30 million years — I have no clue how they can pinpoint numbers like that. But that is the consensus. While there are not many more than 150 species, they are found in nearly every area of the northern hemisphere. Some references say that cultivation began in China some 5,000 years ago.
I am sure that some of my readers will remember that our own Hoopes Park was, for many years, from the late 1920s through the mid-1950s, a magnificent rose garden. It was, indeed, one of the test gardens for the famous Jackson & Perkins rose company that was situated in Newark. As those lovely maples and oaks grew and blotted out the sun, this beautiful flower no longer flourished.
Roses were the symbols of two English pretenders to the throne, the Lancasters and the Yorks. In what became known as the War of the Roses, the house of Lancaster was symbolized by a red rose, Rosa gallica, and the Yorks by a white rose, Rosa alba. The war lasted for about 42 years.
In our own country both Portland, Oregon, and Milwaukee, Wisconsin, have major rose parks, and each refers to itself as “The City of Roses.” Napoleon’s Josephine set out to make the “most important rose garden in the world.” The word, "rose," is used everywhere. The Kentucky Derby is named the “Run for the Roses.” And who cannot know about the Rose Bowl and the Pasadena Rose Parade? Stepping away from plants, the cut rose is America’s — no, the world’s favorite cut flower. In our own store, nearly a third of all sales are roses.
Rose was, at least in the 20th century, one of our leading girl’s names. If you have a European background from the early to late 1900s, chances are you had at least one or two women you called “Aunt Rose.” I had four. Today, as I walked around my backyard, I saw half a dozen rose plants that were not roses. Let’s look at some of them.
Moss rose, Portulaca oleracea. What is not to love when it comes to Portulaca. It is a perfect ground cover, container plant, or edging for a flower bed. There are about 65,000 seeds in a 1-ounce packet. That is why some seed packets come with 1/128 of an ounce (130 seeds). It takes only two packets to cover 20 square feet, if properly sown and cared for. Now that is a pretty good investment for under $5. And the color palette is fantastic, from pure white into yellows, pinks, oranges, reds and purples. Want color? Sow portulaca. A final note: It is a wonderful container plant. Moss rose has no biological connection to the rose plant.
Helleborus niger is the Christmas rose and Helleborus orientalis is the Lenten rose. These are two of my all-time favorite plants. I have half a dozen of them on the property. They are very similar, excepting for time of bloom. The Christmas rose prefers a light, well-drained soil and thrives in partial summertime shade, under plants that drop their leaves. Mine are under magnolia trees. This gives them shade from the burning sun in summer and a lot of light in the winter. They will give you flowers of five petals, white on each on its own stem, dozens of them. The Lenten rose flowers from early to mid-March, and likes the same situation as the H. niger. They may be poisonous if eaten in quantity. It is believed that the roots are poisonous if ingested. Again, no connection to roses.
Dusty Miller is the Rose campion. Here is another plant named rose that has no connection. I think they have great uses in the garden. Their silver-gray foliage makes a colorful contrast when planted in a large container with bright red geraniums. Their task is to make the geraniums stand out, and they do. They are easy to grow. Remember to pot them up in the fall and bring them into the house, keep them pruned back and enjoy. If they are growing well, at Christmas and Valentine’s Day, buy a bunch of red carnations, put them in water tubes and arrange in the pot for a wonderful centerpiece.
Be well!
Carmen Cosentino operates Cosentino's Florist with his daughter, Jessica. He was elected to the National Floriculture Hall of Fame in 1998, and in 2008, received the Tommy Bright award for lifetime achievements in floral education. In 2016, Carmen and Jessica were presented Teleflora's Tom Butler Award, naming Cosentino's the florist of the year at the company's annual meeting in Hawaii. Carmen can be reached at cosenti@aol.com or (315) 253-5316.