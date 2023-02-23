Today I am going to write about the wonderful Philadelphia Flower Show, which begins in just about week at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in downtown Philadelphia. It is an enormous building, having some 10 acres of floor space.

But before going to the show, I want to tell you about a very fascinating book that has kept me occupied for nearly two weeks. And I found in on the magazine rack at Wegmans. I have seen it over the years and glanced at it, but not seriously. This year, I became very curious and paid my $14.95 and took it home. The title? “The Whole Seed Catalog.” It is, indeed, a real seed catalog, the catalog of the Baker Seed Co. in Mansfield, Missouri. It seems that they specialize in seeds of vegetables that are native to any country or culture. They have farmers everywhere who grow specific seeds for them. Just looking through the okra pages I counted 11 varieties, not only in the usual green, but ranging from pure white to deep purple, with a spectacular one from China that is bright orange-red in color. The stories and backgrounds make the price of the 500-page book a bargain.

Let’s go to Philadelphia. From its beginning in 1829, when it was held in a 70-by-85-foot Masonic hall, the Philadelphia Flower Show has run continuously for 194 years. I am not sure, but there may have been a miss here or there for wars or pandemics. Regardless, this show has staying power.

This year’s show is titled “The Electric Garden,” and it runs March 4 through March 12. I am really excited because I haven’t been to it in about five years. I believe it was cancelled when COVID-19 was rampant, and then they moved it out of doors for a couple of years, and that did not interest me. So here we go, Carmen and daughter Jessica.

There will be gardens and more gardens, featuring the works of the premier floral and landscape artists from around the world. There will be floral design sessions featuring some of the finest florists and flower studio artists in the country. There will be competitions, gardening presentations and demonstrations — too many things to name.

That spark of joy that comes from giving or receiving flowers will be captured for you throughout the day as you wander through the gardens and see the colors, shapes and forms for flowers you may never have seen before. Do I sound like a tour guide? I cannot talk about the show without getting excited.

The main attraction of the show is, of course, the magnificent landscaped gardens, replete with 20-foot trees, shrubs that normally blossom in different months in flower at the same time, fountains, patios and more. The gardens seem to range from as small as 15 by 15 to as large as 40 by 40. It must all be set up within a week. Can you imagine the planning and work it takes to bring thousands of tulips, hyacinths, daffodils and iris bulbs into flower on the same day? And they must be in the perfect state of flowering so the buds begin to burst open on the morning of the 4th so they will stay fresh for the full 10 days of the show. Of course, more delicate types may be replaced by night crews.

Speaking of those crews, as the show closes in the evening, dozens of workers descend on the place and replace any flower that might even be thinking of fading away the next day. Everything is fresh.

The American Institute of Floral Designers, our industry’s premier corps of designers, maintain two or three locations where top designers are working most of the day showing the latest trends, answering questions and giving arranging tips.

To top it all off, there will be some 200 vendors offering every flowering plant, shrub, tool, vase and gardening trinket that you can imagine. Bring your wallet, or you will be sorry.

I don’t like driving into the big city, so Jessica and I will drive down to King of Prussia, Pennsylvania, and spend the night at a hotel. We’ll take the local bus to and from the Convention Center. And by 5 p.m. we’ll be driving home.