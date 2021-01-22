Cosentino: The new American way of death

Way back in the early 1960s, writer Jessica Mitford published what she called an expose of a unscrupulous industry: the funeral industry. In her book, “The American Way of Death,” Mitford wrote about a handful of directors who were, indeed, dishonest and unscrupulous. She sensationalized their dealings, making them seem to be the norm. Most were not, are not. As I recall, it sold well for a few months and then disappeared. This afternoon, I searched for my copy to see if there might be anything useful for me in it. I have no idea where it is. I am not worried; I never throw a book away, so I know that it is in my basement, my attic or my office library. Then as now, excepting for those few directors who might take advantage of someone, by and large it is a very honest profession. Jessica and I sit with families every day. We are very often the next stop in their preparations after the funeral home. The feeling is that they have always been dealt with professionally, honestly and with a great deal of compassion.