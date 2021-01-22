Cosentino: The new American way of death

Way back in the early 1960s, writer Jessica Mitford published what she called an expose of a unscrupulous industry: the funeral industry. In her book, “The American Way of Death,” Mitford wrote about a handful of directors who were, indeed, dishonest and unscrupulous. She sensationalized their dealings, making them seem to be the norm. Most were not, are not. As I recall, it sold well for a few months and then disappeared. This afternoon, I searched for my copy to see if there might be anything useful for me in it. I have no idea where it is. I am not worried; I never throw a book away, so I know that it is in my basement, my attic or my office library. Then as now, excepting for those few directors who might take advantage of someone, by and large it is a very honest profession. Jessica and I sit with families every day. We are very often the next stop in their preparations after the funeral home. The feeling is that they have always been dealt with professionally, honestly and with a great deal of compassion.
But here we are again, experiencing massive changes in “The American Way of Death.” But this time, it is a not muckraker who is causing the changes, it is a pandemic. This disease that is sweeping through our world is causing the changes, and I worry that we may never come back to our old, caring, loving, personal ways of caring for the remains of our loved ones. It may be a long time before we can get back to wakes and funerals. Yes, as some people say, “it is a whole lot cheaper.” Money-wise, it is. But the long-term costs to our people, especially the elderly, is devastating. In these months they have been robbed of the opportunity to say goodbye. They no longer have an opportunity to visit with friends, hear loving stories and have a good cry. All of these things are part of the healing process.
Of course, you know that I will bring in the healing power of flowers. I do not know how true it is, but I have read in more than one source that flowers had a specific purpose, not what you think. In ancient times, bodies lied in state for days; in early America, the same was true. And in both cases flowers, fragrant ones, were brought in to ameliorate the smell.
The flower industry, as far as funeral flowers are concerned, has been in constant change since I was a child in my parent’s shop. I remember some of the big pieces, floral gates, covered with flowers and doves in the air above, to emulate the pearly gates. I remember the “broken chair” and the “the broken wheel,” with a missing spoke. There were wreaths and crosses and hearts of enormous size. Really ostentatious.
Yes, we still do have some of these things today, but in normal sizes, sent with feelings and love. But over the past 10 to 15 years, there has been another change. Rather than large assortments, the trend has been toward home-style arrangements, table pieces and even tropical dish gardens, things that the family can take home or give to visitors as the services end. We see the larger pieces at most calling hours. They are provided by the family to take away the gloom and bring brightness to the room. Until you have done it, you may never realize the effect a bouquet to the family home after the burial means. That is when they need flowers.
I am thankful as I look over the scene, and am sure that our area funeral directors and florists — who with honesty, integrity and, most importantly, compassion — take care of families in need.
Be safe!
Carmen Cosentino operates Cosentino's Florist with his daughter, Jessica. He was elected to the National Floriculture Hall of Fame in 1998, and in 2008, received the Tommy Bright award for lifetime achievements in floral education. In 2016, Carmen and Jessica were presented Teleflora's Tom Butler Award, naming Cosentino's the florist of the year at the company's annual meeting in Hawaii. Carmen can be reached at cosenti@aol.com or (315) 253-5316. Material for this column was excerpted from a Better Homes and Garden article and various websites.