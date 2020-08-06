Cosentino: The origin of the vanilla bean

Over the past 10 years, I have done several columns about flowering orchids. The family of orchids is considered to be the largest of all plant families. The orchidaceae, the orchid family, consists of more than 25,000 species. That is in nature. Those numbers do not reflect the thousands upon thousands of varieties created by botanists and orchid growers. The numbers are staggering. The number of actual shapes, sizes and colorings are truly amazing.
I became fascinated with them as far back as high school. I can remember ordering plants from a fellow in Brazil and the excitement of anticipating their arrival and then planting and waiting for the first flower. I soon found that it was better to spend a few dollars more on a mature plant rather than wait five to six years for that first flower. Lesson learned, I, still a teenager, placed my second order, this time to a firm in India. The plants arrived and were in bloom within a few months. I had been bitten by the orchid bug. And it has been an enjoyable 70-year journey.
Through the years I have kept trying to grow different varieties, and was usually quite successful. But there has been one that I have never been successful with, even though I tried a dozen times over the years: the vanilla orchid. And I could never figure out why until I began researching this column. It is very particular in its need for light, temperature and humidity. Yes, it does grow in greenhouses, but I believe that its needs are more than I can provide.
Let’s talk about the vanilla orchid and the vanilla we use in our baking and other cooking. It comes from an orchid. But it is not one to grow as a corsage flower, because the flower opens in the morning and will have faded away during the coming night. Yet is a major crop in many parts of the tropical world. It is the economic lifeblood of the island nation of Madagascar and many islands surrounding it.
While there are a dozen or so varieties, it is thought that they all derived from a plant cultivated by the Aztecs and the Mayans of Central America. They used it to flavor foods and drinks. In the early 19th century, some of the fruits (beans) were shipped to various islands off the east coast of Africa by people who believed that the growing conditions there were ideal for cultivation as a crop. They were right.
The vanilla is a long, slender vine plant that grows up trees, to which it attaches its aerial roots. Yes, the plant attaches itself to the soil with roots. Over a two-month period, hundreds of flowers open on each vine, a few each day. Every vine must be visited every day so workers can hand-pollinate every flower soon after it opens. Remember, it only lasts one day. The pollination of the green to yellow flowers is accomplished by using a small wooden needle. In Mexico, the pollination is accomplished by a black bee that is native to that area, but does not do well in east Africa. The fruit, which we call the vanilla bean, attains its full length in four to six weeks. Then it may take up to another nine months before they turn a golden green. Though they are not yet ripe, they are harvested. At this point, they have no smell or taste.
The aroma is developed over the next several months of curing. This curing consists of a labor-intensive process of changing temperatures, humidity and exposure to the sun, during which the beans get their deep chocolate color. Each bean is handled nearly every day. Months and months of labor, starting with hand pollination and followed by months of handling the beans on a daily basis, in an area very often devastated by cyclones and other bad weather, make this risky farming. Do you wonder why, ounce per ounce, it is the second most expensive spice? Its cost is just a few dollars below that of saffron.
All of this work leads to those little bottles filled with vanilla extract or vanilla flavor. The extract is made by crushing the cured beans and extracting the flavor with alcohol. Imitation vanilla has no relation to the real thing. It really is imitation.
Carmen Cosentino operates Cosentino's Florist with his daughter, Jessica. He was elected to the National Floriculture Hall of Fame in 1998, and in 2008, received the Tommy Bright award for lifetime achievements in floral education. In 2016, Carmen and Jessica were presented Teleflora's Tom Butler Award, naming Cosentino's the florist of the year at the company's annual meeting in Hawaii. Carmen can be reached at cosenti@aol.com or (315) 253-5316. Material for this column was excerpted from a Better Homes and Garden article and various websites.
