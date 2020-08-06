Cosentino: The origin of the vanilla bean

Let’s talk about the vanilla orchid and the vanilla we use in our baking and other cooking. It comes from an orchid. But it is not one to grow as a corsage flower, because the flower opens in the morning and will have faded away during the coming night. Yet is a major crop in many parts of the tropical world. It is the economic lifeblood of the island nation of Madagascar and many islands surrounding it.

While there are a dozen or so varieties, it is thought that they all derived from a plant cultivated by the Aztecs and the Mayans of Central America. They used it to flavor foods and drinks. In the early 19th century, some of the fruits (beans) were shipped to various islands off the east coast of Africa by people who believed that the growing conditions there were ideal for cultivation as a crop. They were right.