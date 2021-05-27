Cosentino: The politics of flowers

You might have noticed that fresh flower prices have risen a bit in the past few weeks. Who would ever think that a new tax on people in one South American country, Colombia, would ever have an effect here in Auburn, New York? That is exactly what has happened. Let me start from the beginning.
As most readers of this column know, most of the flowers sold in the United States, especially in the Northeast, are grown in Colombia and Ecuador. Our finest roses, in a magnificent array of colors with large flower heads and strong stems, come from Ecuador. They tend to be a bit more expensive than those from Colombia, but their presentation and lasting qualities are worth it.
Most of our other flowers originate in three areas of Colombia: near Medellin, in the northwest corner of the country; from Cali, a small area along the southern coast overlooking the Pacific; and mostly from the mountainous areas around Bogota. The area is ideal for growing flowers, with lots of sun and even temperatures. Colombian flower growers have found that by building their greenhouses at different altitudes, they can best satisfy the temperature needs of various crops. At the lowest altitudes, roses and various warm weather crops thrive. Move up a couple thousand feet and you have a steady temperature in the 70s. Chrysanthemums love it there, and as you climb a few thousand more feet, the 55-degree temperature is ideal for growing carnations. In my mind, there is no more beautiful carnation than one grown in the mountains surrounding Bogota.
What in the world is going on? It seems that in late April, the government imposed a small sales tax on some services and food items. That sent thousands of Colombians into the streets for International Workers Day in protest of the government tax proposal. By the fourth day, there were at least six deaths and hundreds of injuries.
Even though the president of Colombia has declared that the tax on food and utilities and the new income tax would be removed from the order, the riots continue to the present time.
Therefore roads are blocked and workers cannot get to their work to nurture, harvest and pack the flowers. Once on trucks for the journey to the airport, there is no guarantee that they will arrive. Trucks are being blocked for hours, making their precious cargo wither in the high temperatures. Then came a nationwide transportation strike, tying up everything.
As a result of all of these terrible things, groceries had to shut down, because when stores got supplies in, rioters looted them. More than half of the country’s transportation stations have been destroyed. The cost to the nation’s economy is unfathomable.
As I read these frequent reports, I am thinking how fortunate we are in the United States. Yes, we have had many problems, riots and unrest, many of them caused by true injustices. I hope that we are making progress.
Today’s reports, on Monday, May 24, show that the situation is easing. Flower shortages seem to be easing and our wholesalers, who have been working very hard through this crisis, seem to be relieved.
Those of us in upstate New York have been more fortunate than florists in other areas because we are served by vendors coming in with products from greenhouses along the Niagara Peninsula. We have had a steady supply of lilies, snapdragons and gerberas. Our fresh truck arrives every Monday and Thursday in late afternoon. The product is beautiful and fresh. It is cut on Saturday and Wednesday afternoons, put into pails of water and refrigerated until loaded onto a refrigerated truck and delivered. Could it get any better than that? Yes, it could get better. The flowers are superb, but in many cases, 20% more expensive.
In my experience, even with the shortages, a creative floral designer can take fewer flowers, add different foliages, branches, lotus pods and butterflies, and still design a magnificent arrangement. As with any artist who can take the paints at hand and paint a beautiful portrait or landscape, the paints of the floral designer are flowers, greens and accessories.
Be well.
Carmen Cosentino operates Cosentino's Florist with his daughter, Jessica. He was elected to the National Floriculture Hall of Fame in 1998, and in 2008, received the Tommy Bright award for lifetime achievements in floral education. In 2016, Carmen and Jessica were presented Teleflora's Tom Butler Award, naming Cosentino's the florist of the year at the company's annual meeting in Hawaii. Carmen can be reached at cosenti@aol.com or (315) 253-5316.