Yes, it is time to catch up. It is time to deal with a few thoughts that do no merit a full, or even a half-column, but still are important. From now until Memorial Day is the busiest time not only for home gardeners and plant lovers, but for florists too. Not only do we have our home gardens and houseplants to do, but the very busy business season is right now. I want to start with the profound effect that just a few flowers will have on your life.

A flower is more than a colorful, living thing on a table. That spot of color has a profound effect on our well-being, our mood and how the whole day might go. When the first thing you see — other than the alarm clock as you wake in the morning — is a single flower in a budvase, such as a carnation, a rose or a daffodil that you picked from the garden, that may brighten the whole day. A vase of pussy willows and forsythia branches that you brought in from the garden a few days ago will remind you that the brighter days of spring are not far away. I think that we all know that a spot of bright, living color in the house reduces stress and increases your energy. This could be the cure-all that you have been looking for.

Much research sponsored by the American Floral Endowment has proven that green plants in a work situation in an office or even in the factory itself will greatly improve productivity. I believe that the same holds true in the home. We learned a lot during the pandemic, when we were forced to work at home compared to the not-so-harsh environment of a large, brightly lit office full of glass and steel, where the only brightness was a dish garden or plant several desks away. Think about how much happier the people at those desks were.

Seeing what just a few flowers do for us at home or in the workplace, can you imagine the effect they might have on a hospitalized friend? Flowers, not dish gardens, are called for here. They may last fewer days, but that bright splash of color could just be what the doctor ordered. I would save that dish garden or flowering plant for a friend recovering in a rehab situation. Having to think about keeping the plants alive takes away some of the stress of being poked and prodded, seemingly 24/7.

And then we come to sympathy flowers. Many things have changed since COVID-19 came upon us nearly three years ago. The number of burials with no services or services at a later date has multiplied. Many services are brief, either at the funeral home or the church. Sometimes it makes you wonder if flowers have any value.

They do. Emphatically, they really do. They always have had. No, we know that Aunt Stella cannot see them. Of course, she cannot. She has passed away. The flowers were not for her anyway. They were there to send a message to the family, a message that said, “We care,” or, “We hope that these few flowers will ease a terrible day in your lives.” People sometimes tell me that funeral flowers die and are a waste. Flowers actually follow our own lives: They rise from a seed or a root and they grow and mature, form buds and flower. And then they die. They have served their purpose. They brightened the lives of the bereaved. That is not a waste, that is love.

With all of this being said about sympathy flowers, I believe that we miss one very important point. When all is said and done, the person has been interred and after a few days the flowers have died and the friends and relatives have gone home, the loneliness sets in. I think that this is especially true when there were very brief or no services. Here is the time, after a week or two, or even a month, to send those flowers. Here is where they will be most appreciated.

So, there you have it. Speaking not as a florist — and I am proud of my profession — but as a writer, as a human being who loves flowers, I hope that as you read this you realize the power of a flower.