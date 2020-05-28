Cosentino: The rest of the onion family

As promised last week, I will lead off with my wonderful recipe for 49 garlic clove chicken. Please do not let the 49 cloves of garlic deter you. This is an absolutely delicious dish, and the cooking sweetens the garlic into a very flavorful sauce. The amount of garlic does vary, depending on the makeup of the garlic bulb. If you are using the garlic that we are seeing this time of year, mostly from China, once you take the bulb apart you will see a lot of very small cloves. They’re probably a little on the dry side. You will need about three bulbs, about 50 cloves, to do this dish well. On the other hand, if you get a variety with six to eight or nine nice, plump, juicy cloves, again three bulbs will do it — but you will have only about 20 cloves.
Start by rubbing a 5- to 6-pound roasting chicken inside and out with olive oil, and season it with salt and pepper. Put it into a large Dutch oven. Add half a cup of olive oil. Spread the cloves of garlic around the chicken. Now, tie together eight sprigs of fresh thyme, 12 sprigs of Italian parsley and the short stems and leaves of three stalks of celery, and place them on top of the chicken.
Now mix two cups of flour with enough water to make a pliable dough, knead to bring it together and roll it into a long rope, about 3/4 of an inch thick and long enough to sit on top of the Dutch oven. Run the rope around the top of the pot and press the cover down to seal it. Bake at 350 for two hours. Do not uncover to check its progress.
When finished, remove the chicken to a warm serving platter and loosely cover it with foil to keep it warm. Now, remove the garlic cloves with a slotted spoon, and mash them into a paste. Mix in two or three tablespoons of the juice from the pan and spread it on slices of warm, toasted Italian bread. Enjoy!
One more thing before leaving garlic. Within the next couple of weeks, as farmers markets open, we will be seeing “garlic scapes.” These are the stems that hold the garlic flower. Their flavor is very subtle. They add a bit of zing to salads and are nice in your pasta sauce, or you can use it to make garlic pesto. It’s just like our basil pesto, excepting I use the scapes, along with pine nuts, pecorino cheese and olive oil. It freezes well in ice cube trays.
Auburn florist Carmen Cosentino's weekly column focuses on Flowers, Plants and Things.
We have dealt with most of the onion family, but there are still two more to look at: leeks and chives. As are many of our other vegetables, leeks are native to the areas along the eastern Mediterranean, ranging from Italy and Greece to Turkey and the Middle East. Leeks look a lot like scallions and are sometimes called green onions, but they are much larger. They can be as much as an inch and a half across the base and are often a foot or more tall. The white base grades up to light green in color and then to dark green. It is usually only the white or some of the lighter green that we use. Their mild flavor and ease of preparation make them a favorite for flavoring soups and stews. As a standalone vegetable, they can be braised, fried or roasted. But be careful to not overcook them because they will get mushy, even slimy, and not pleasant to eat. When using in stews or soups, you will need to add your leeks near the end of the cooking time.
Chives seem to be one of those things that everyone knows about, or knows someone who grows them, but seldom use, excepting of course when snipped onto their baked potato from Wendy’s. It is a perennial; it comes back every year. I have a container that is about 10 inches deep and 36 inches across, and it has provided me with chives for the past 20 years. I have never replanted it, it just pops up in May and keeps producing until fall, when I cut all that are left, dry them and use them all winter long in my kitchen.
Carmen Cosentino operates Cosentino's Florist with his daughter, Jessica. He was elected to the National Floriculture Hall of Fame in 1998, and in 2008, received the Tommy Bright award for lifetime achievements in floral education. In 2016, Carmen and Jessica were presented Teleflora's Tom Butler Award, naming Cosentino's the florist of the year at the company's annual meeting in Hawaii. Carmen can be reached at cosenti@aol.com or (315) 253-5316.
