Cosentino: The rest of the onion family

One more thing before leaving garlic. Within the next couple of weeks, as farmers markets open, we will be seeing “garlic scapes.” These are the stems that hold the garlic flower. Their flavor is very subtle. They add a bit of zing to salads and are nice in your pasta sauce, or you can use it to make garlic pesto. It’s just like our basil pesto, excepting I use the scapes, along with pine nuts, pecorino cheese and olive oil. It freezes well in ice cube trays.

We have dealt with most of the onion family, but there are still two more to look at: leeks and chives. As are many of our other vegetables, leeks are native to the areas along the eastern Mediterranean, ranging from Italy and Greece to Turkey and the Middle East. Leeks look a lot like scallions and are sometimes called green onions, but they are much larger. They can be as much as an inch and a half across the base and are often a foot or more tall. The white base grades up to light green in color and then to dark green. It is usually only the white or some of the lighter green that we use. Their mild flavor and ease of preparation make them a favorite for flavoring soups and stews. As a standalone vegetable, they can be braised, fried or roasted. But be careful to not overcook them because they will get mushy, even slimy, and not pleasant to eat. When using in stews or soups, you will need to add your leeks near the end of the cooking time.