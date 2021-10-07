Cosentino: The roots of a great meal

As I remember it, there was an opening in the basement, and a slightly slanted ramp that led into a room with dirt walls and floor. The ceiling was made of huge planks of wood that had probably 3 feet of soil on top of them. I remember being able to stand, but my parents, short by today’s standards, had to hunch over. It was Depression time, and I know that my parents stored beets, potatoes and turnips, among other things, in wooden boxes. The cellar was in use until the late 1940s, when the house was replaced by another.

Among the top choices for root vegetables we find carrots. Is that because, as kids, we were taught that eating carrots was vital to having good eyesight? Actually, they do help our eyesight because they contain carotenoids, an antioxidant that protects not only the eyes, but the skin. They contain large amounts of those vitamins that are so vital to our good health. Unlike most of the roots, carrots can be eaten raw, cooked or juiced. And now, because they are available in those packets of tiny carrots, kids love them as snacks. I use them in soups, boiled and seasoned with nutmeg and a little butter. Though I still haven’t gotten used to them in a carrot cake.