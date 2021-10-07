Cosentino: The roots of a great meal

Root vegetables, as we know them, are nearly any edible food that grows underground. To be clear, not all of them are classified as vegetables. But then, who cares. The list is nearly endless. Think potatoes and sweet potatoes, beets and radishes, carrots, turnips and rutabaga. Let’s not forget the flavorful garlic and ginger and turmeric. Among their greatest value is that they great sources of carbohydrates and antioxidants.
They’ve been a diet mainstay in various parts of the world for centuries, certainly in parts of Asia and South America. I believe that they were introduced to Europe in the 18th century. They are part of the American Indian’s diet long before this land was settled by the white man. But it did not take long for the pioneers to recognize the value of keeping this vegetable during the harsh winter months. Their value to the settlers was that, with care, they could last through the harsh winters. It wasn’t necessary to salt them or smoke them. You simply dug them out, dried them a bit and stored them. All you needed was a space that could keep a nearly constant temperature throughout the winter, a place that could waver between 35 and 45 degrees. Depending on location, weather and more, you might keep those bulbs or tubers as late as April.
To that end, the root cellar was born. In most cases it was an underground room, most often entered through a door from the cellar, although others were “dug down” or into hillsides. And I have firsthand knowledge of a root cellar. When my parents moved to Dunning Avenue, the home had been built about 1813. I assume that it was built shortly after John Hardenbergh settled in the area.
As I remember it, there was an opening in the basement, and a slightly slanted ramp that led into a room with dirt walls and floor. The ceiling was made of huge planks of wood that had probably 3 feet of soil on top of them. I remember being able to stand, but my parents, short by today’s standards, had to hunch over. It was Depression time, and I know that my parents stored beets, potatoes and turnips, among other things, in wooden boxes. The cellar was in use until the late 1940s, when the house was replaced by another.
Among the top choices for root vegetables we find carrots. Is that because, as kids, we were taught that eating carrots was vital to having good eyesight? Actually, they do help our eyesight because they contain carotenoids, an antioxidant that protects not only the eyes, but the skin. They contain large amounts of those vitamins that are so vital to our good health. Unlike most of the roots, carrots can be eaten raw, cooked or juiced. And now, because they are available in those packets of tiny carrots, kids love them as snacks. I use them in soups, boiled and seasoned with nutmeg and a little butter. Though I still haven’t gotten used to them in a carrot cake.
I am sure that beets are my all-time favorite. They are inexpensive, as are most of these foods, and easy to prepare. One article I read emphasizes that they, in research with more than 20 other vegetables, enhanced your endurance during exercise and faster muscle recovery later. For a very flavorful salad, one that lasts in the refrigerator for days, boil five or six beets — try to have them all the same size so they cook evenly, until a knife slides through them easily. They must be cooked but not mushy. Cool them a bit and slide the skins off. You will be surprised at how easy that is. Now cut each beet in half, top to bottom, and then cut them into quarter-inch slices. Place in a bowl and add a half tablespoon of olive oil and a full teaspoon of balsamic vinegar. Add some Italian seasoning and black pepper to your liking, and enjoy for several meals.
Next week I will look into some that are delicious and healthy, but, other than garlic and onion, are not at the top of my favorite list.
Have a great week, stay safe and wear that mask.
Carmen Cosentino operates Cosentino's Florist with his daughter, Jessica. He was elected to the National Floriculture Hall of Fame in 1998, and in 2008, received the Tommy Bright award for lifetime achievements in floral education. In 2016, Carmen and Jessica were presented Teleflora's Tom Butler Award, naming Cosentino's the florist of the year at the company's annual meeting in Hawaii. Carmen can be reached at cosenti@aol.com or (315) 253-5316.