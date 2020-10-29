Cosentino: The roots of ginger and the fun of gingerbread

I’ve had a very interesting weekend with culinary ginger, the type you bake with. But before going there, I need to talk about flowering ginger. These are very exotic-looking flowers that you find, from time to time, in flower shops. They are natives of the islands and lands around the South Pacific, with most that we see in our shops originating in Hawaii, though there is more and more production in Southern California. We see some, too, from huge farms in Jamaica and the Dominican Republic. The advantage of getting them from these Caribbean nations is, of course, the savings in transportation. Though you sometimes see them in groceries and mass markets, they generally do not meet the needs of their buyers, who are looking for a nice, big bunch of flowers for $10 or $15, not two or three stems of ginger, anthurium or birds of paradise.