Cosentino: The roots of goodness

What a tough time of year this is for grocery shoppers! The shelves are filled with fruits and vegetables, none of which look nearly as good as the ones we picked up at the Auburn Farmers Market last fall. Think back! Large bunches. Crispy green leaves. Peppers and tomatoes, heavy to the feel. I sure do miss my locally grown garlic, heavy to the heft and full of juice when cut open. There is good news, though: Our own farmers market will be back on State Street just 83 days from now. Of course, it will take another month before the new crops are ready. It is something to look forward to.
This time of year, I tend to cook a lot of root vegetables. They are full of nutrients, and most of them are delicious without a lot of fussing. Think of carrots, raw or with just a touch of honey, and a sprinkling of nutmeg. Parsnips can add a lot of flavor to winter soups. And then there are my favorites: beets. Hot or cold, served as sweet Harvard beets or with balsamic vinegar and oil and a bit of Tuscan spices, they are wonderful. I will mention them later. I never had a liking for turnips. I do not know why I turn up my nose when they are on the menu. And last but certainly not least, we have potatoes, sweet potatoes and yams. Every one of these root vegetables is bursting with flavor and full of nutrients. Though we seldom think of them as root vegetables, the list certainly would not be complete without onions, garlic and ginger. Yes, we do need to have our salads and our green beans and broccoli, to give us a well-rounded menu, but I like to take advantage of the roots.
Looking back to the 19th century, root vegetables were a mainstay of the American diet from October through the late spring. There were no trucks to get tomatoes to us from Florida, which was not even farming tomatoes then. Certainly, there were a lot of green crops in Mexico, but no way to get them to Auburn. We were not even dreaming of flying strawberries from Chile or kiwi from New Zealand.
You have free articles remaining.
Most homes, in those days, did not have beautiful basements that had been turned into rec rooms, offices or playrooms for the kids. They were not made of poured concrete or cement blocks. And since homes were heated with wood stoves, fireplaces and even kerosene burners, there were no boilers or furnaces to heat those basements. They were made of huge stones cemented together. Some folks even cut a doorway and dug a small cave just outside of the cellar. Yes, in those days they were cellars, not basements.
Moisture came in freely. So you had a cold, dark place with medium-high humidity. Temperatures remained steady; there were no warm times. There were no windows to let the outside heat or extreme cold in, and the ground waited until late spring to warm. Sounds pretty much like one of our refrigerators, doesn’t it?
Typically, you would find a “root cellar,” a cold, dark, damp area where the family would store their harvest of carrots and beets and the like. You might also find apples, cabbage, Brussels sprouts and kohlrabi, all foods high in nutrition, to carry the family through those cold, dark winters.
No, I cannot write a column about food without giving you a recipe. You’ll find this in my refrigerator all the time. Pick up a bunch or two of beets at the supermarket. Try to get them all the same size, so they’ll cook evenly. I boil mine until the knife goes through easily, although some people roast them because they think that gives them more flavor. Once done, slip off the skin; it will come off easily. Then let them cool a bit. Now slice or chunk them. In a measuring cup, mix three or four tablespoons of extra virgin olive oil and an equal amount of balsamic vinegar, half a teaspoon of Italian seasoning and a quarter teaspoon of black pepper. Stir vigorously, pour over the beets and mix well. They’re delicious cold or warmed in the microwave.
Carmen Cosentino operates Cosentino's Florist with his daughter, Jessica. He was elected to the National Floriculture Hall of Fame in 1998, and in 2008, received the Tommy Bright award for lifetime achievements in floral education. In 2016, Carmen and Jessica were presented Teleflora's Tom Butler Award, naming Cosentino's the florist of the year at the company's annual meeting in Hawaii. Carmen can be reached at cosenti@aol.com or (315) 253-5316.