Cosentino: The roots of goodness

What a tough time of year this is for grocery shoppers! The shelves are filled with fruits and vegetables, none of which look nearly as good as the ones we picked up at the Auburn Farmers Market last fall. Think back! Large bunches. Crispy green leaves. Peppers and tomatoes, heavy to the feel. I sure do miss my locally grown garlic, heavy to the heft and full of juice when cut open. There is good news, though: Our own farmers market will be back on State Street just 83 days from now. Of course, it will take another month before the new crops are ready. It is something to look forward to.

This time of year, I tend to cook a lot of root vegetables. They are full of nutrients, and most of them are delicious without a lot of fussing. Think of carrots, raw or with just a touch of honey, and a sprinkling of nutmeg. Parsnips can add a lot of flavor to winter soups. And then there are my favorites: beets. Hot or cold, served as sweet Harvard beets or with balsamic vinegar and oil and a bit of Tuscan spices, they are wonderful. I will mention them later. I never had a liking for turnips. I do not know why I turn up my nose when they are on the menu. And last but certainly not least, we have potatoes, sweet potatoes and yams. Every one of these root vegetables is bursting with flavor and full of nutrients. Though we seldom think of them as root vegetables, the list certainly would not be complete without onions, garlic and ginger. Yes, we do need to have our salads and our green beans and broccoli, to give us a well-rounded menu, but I like to take advantage of the roots.